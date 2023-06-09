Sarah-Jade Bleau Shares the One Long-Lasting Lipstick That Everyone Needs in Their Bag

Watch : Sarah-Jade Bleau Reveals PERFECT Red Lip E!ssentials

We interviewed Sarah-Jade Bleau because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't have a go-to red lipstick in your cosmetics bag quite yet? TikToker Sarah-Jade Bleau is here to spill the tea on which red lip is worth your money. The influencer, who is also known to her fans as SJ, gave us the perfect red lip tutorial in her E!ssentials segment, which you definitely don't want to miss out on watching above.

"It is the best red lipstick you will ever apply," SJ says. She's talking about the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, specifically in the brilliant red shade, Uncensored.

The long-lasting lipstick is super vibrant and pigmented, and it goes on smoothly and dries quickly, without leaving your lips feeling chapped. The applicator allows you to fill and line your lips to perfection, too.

"It is such a smooth application, and it's such a beautiful red," SJ continues, swiping the bright red formula seamlessly onto her lips. The whole process quite literally takes her seconds!

Scroll below to shop the Fenty Beauty long-lasting lipstick to get SJ's perfect red lip.