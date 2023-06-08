See Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian's 19-Year-Old Son Mason Make His Major Modeling Debut

Watch : Brandi Glanville REACTS to Rumored RHOBH Return

Brandi Glanville's son is following in his mom's footsteps.

Mason Cibrian, who the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, has landed his first major modeling job, appearing in an ad campaign for men's apparel company Ben Sherman's summer 2023 collection.

Brandi, a former model, praised her eldest son's latest work on her Instagram Stories. "There he is," the 50-year-old wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

The 19-year-old, who is 6'4," is currently signed to DT Model Management. In February, Mason made his runway debut at the Rhude menswear fall 2023 fashion show.

Brandi, who also shares son Jake Cibrian, 16, with Eddie, was a teen herself when she began her modeling career in the '90s. In 2013, the reality star told the Sacramento, Calif.-based Sactown magazine that a modeling scout discovered her when she was 17.

"I had graduated [high school] and I was at Arden [Fair] Mall, and a guy came up and gave me his card," Brandi told the outlet. "He was like, 'We have an open call in San Francisco.' I showed up, and that was the beginning of the end."