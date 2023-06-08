Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Stands on Marriage After Tom Sandoval Affair

Ariana Madix is raising her glass high to the future.
The 37-year-old—who for months has been entrenched in a scandal that rocked fans of Vanderpump Rules when her nine-year relationship to Tom Sandoval ended with an affair—is not letting the experience redefine her thoughts about love and marriage.
"I still wouldn't want a wedding," she told Glamour for its June cover story published June 8. "For me, it's about the marriage. There's something about weddings, and the fanfare, and the bachelorette. I just don't want any of that. And I think that's a big part of it for me."
For years, Ariana had been vocal on the show about her belief that she and Tom didn't need to marry in order to be in a committed life partnership. And while she had begun to warm up to the idea of marriage—without a big wedding—Tom's affair ended any hope for the couple's future together.
The reality star also got candid about the moment she learned of the affair in early March—after discovering an intimate video on Tom's cell phone while supporting him and his band at a gig.
"I think the shock prevents you from being sad immediately," she explained. "It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger… When you've been caught red-handed like that, there's no denying it. It's cold, hard evidence. So I think he was struggling. I think he was really mad that his little house of cards was crumbling."
Following her split from Tom, the Something About Her co-founder has not only moved on professionally, starring in an upcoming Lifetime movie, she's also exploring a new romance with fitness coach Daniel Wai. As for what it been like no longer being Tom's ride-or-die?
"I definitely feel this sense of freedom because I was the adviser, the sounding board," she reflected. "And he didn't like that he wasn't getting constant validation from his adviser. Now I feel like I don't have to worry about anybody but myself."
