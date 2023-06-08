Lindsay Lohan Shares the Motherhood Advice She Received From Jamie Lee Curtis

Watch : Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Says She's "Grateful" For Her Loved Ones

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' friendship is the ultimate.

It's automatic and fans are sure of it. So it may not surprise followers that Lohan, who is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, has occasionally turned to her Freaky Friday co-star for advice—including on how to balance work and motherhood.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," the 36-year-old told Allure for its latest cover story published June 8, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, posting a picture of a onesie with the words "coming soon…" to Instagram. As the actress recalled to Allure, she'd been in New York last fall doing press for her Netflix movie Falling for Christmas and was about to fly home to Dubai when she told her mother Dina, "I think I might be pregnant."

According to the magazine, Lohan waited until she got back to Dubai to take a pregnancy test and then shared the happy news with Shammas after seeing the positive result quickly appear.

"It was so unexciting," she said, giggling as she told the story. "I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'"