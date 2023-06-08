Lindsay Lohan Shares the Motherhood Advice She Received From Jamie Lee Curtis

As Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas await the arrival of their baby, the Freaky Freaky star is sharing the advice she received from Jamie Lee Curtis on balancing work and motherhood.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' friendship is the ultimate. 

It's automatic and fans are sure of it. So it may not surprise followers that Lohan, who is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, has occasionally turned to her Freaky Friday co-star for advice—including on how to balance work and motherhood. 

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," the 36-year-old told Allure for its latest cover story published June 8, "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'" 

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, posting a picture of a onesie with the words "coming soon…" to Instagram. As the actress recalled to Allure, she'd been in New York last fall doing press for her Netflix movie Falling for Christmas and was about to fly home to Dubai when she told her mother Dina, "I think I might be pregnant."

According to the magazine, Lohan waited until she got back to Dubai to take a pregnancy test and then shared the happy news with Shammas after seeing the positive result quickly appear. 

"It was so unexciting," she said, giggling as she told the story. "I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, 'Guess what?' He goes, 'We are?'" 

Lindsay Lohan's Baby Shower Weekend

Throughout her pregnancy, Lohan has given fans glimpses into her road to motherhood by posting pictures of her bump and baby shower.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is," the Mean Girls alum added, "and what it's like to just be a mom."

 

And she isn't the only one who's excited about this next chapter. Curtis—whose rep recently confirmed she's in talks to return for a Freaky Friday sequel—has expressed her joy for her former co-star, too. 

"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!" the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram April 27. "So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be."

To see some of the photos Lohan has shared throughout her pregnancy, keep reading. 

Oh Baby!

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby-on-the-way at an intimate gathering with friends and family in April 2023.

Bumpin' Beauty

At the baby shower, Lindsay's younger sister Aliana Lohan craddled the actress' bump.

Fringed Fun

Lindsay showed off her growing belly in an orange fringed number.

Stylish Mom-to-Be

The Mean Girls alum was clad in white as she was fêted by friends.

Green Queen

The expectant star snapped a mirror selfie in a knitted green maxi dress.

