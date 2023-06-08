Prince Harry Chokes Up on Witness Stand Amid Phone-Hacking Case

Watch : Why Prince Harry Was Absent for Opening Day of Tabloid Privacy Trial

Prince Harry's latest day in court took an emotional turn.

The Duke of Sussex teared up on the witness stand during his second day of testifying in the phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers Limited, the publishers behind the Daily Mirror, The People and the Sunday Mirror, according to BBC News.

The moment came after Harry's lawyer David Sherborne wrapped up questioning the royal, with Harry looking visibly choked up at the end, according to the outlet. His lawyer then asked him how he felt after testifying for two days, to which Harry, following a pause, replied, "It's a lot."

As seen in courtroom sketches, Harry had his head down and was slumped in his seat while on the stand, according to People.

Earlier in his testimony, Harry said that he brought the case—which alleges that MGN unlawfully obtained information about his private life, which the group has denied—to "stop the hate coming" towards him and his wife Meghan Markle.