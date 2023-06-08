Prince Harry Chokes Up on Witness Stand Amid Phone-Hacking Case

Prince Harry's latest day in court took an emotional turn.
The Duke of Sussex teared up on the witness stand during his second day of testifying in the phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers Limited, the publishers behind the Daily Mirror, The People and the Sunday Mirror, according to BBC News.
The moment came after Harry's lawyer David Sherborne wrapped up questioning the royal, with Harry looking visibly choked up at the end, according to the outlet. His lawyer then asked him how he felt after testifying for two days, to which Harry, following a pause, replied, "It's a lot."
As seen in courtroom sketches, Harry had his head down and was slumped in his seat while on the stand, according to People.
Earlier in his testimony, Harry said that he brought the case—which alleges that MGN unlawfully obtained information about his private life, which the group has denied—to "stop the hate coming" towards him and his wife Meghan Markle.
Harry's case involves 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010, according to the BBC.
MGN repeatedly said in court June 6 that the information obtained in the stories came from various legitimate sources, per the BBC. The group previously apologized to Harry for a single instance of unlawfully gathering information in a May 10 statement, writing, "MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated."
During his first day of testimony, Harry reflected on his late mother Princess Diana's relationship with the press and slammed tabloid rumors that speculated former cavalry officer James Hewitt was his biological father instead of King Charles III. He also said he and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy could never keep away "from the prying eyes of the tabloids," which ultimately led to their split in 2010.
Click here for all the bombshells from Harry's High Court appearance against MGN.