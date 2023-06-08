Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Confess They’re Still in Love

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion Pt. 2: Watch the Most SHOCKING Moments!

There's still a spark between these two lightning bolts.

After declaring their love for one another during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval confirmed their feelings are still the same during the third part of the show's reunion June 7.

When host Andy Cohen outright asked the former beauty queen if she was still in love with Sandoval after their affair, she responded with a nod, simply adding, "Yeah."

It's a confession that her former BFF Ariana Madix will never raise a glass to.

"You are ugly, you are hideous," Ariana shot back. "You are rotten inside."

But this ex's jabs didn't stop Tom from confirming where he stood as well. After a long pause, the musician told Andy he was in love with Raquel too: "I'm sorry. Yes."

This, in turn, led Ariana to dish out a few scathing words for her former boyfriend of nine years.

"Honestly, that's the most pathetic thing I've ever heard," she responded. "This is a joke."