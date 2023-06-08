Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Confess They’re Still in Love

There's still a spark between these two lightning bolts.
After declaring their love for one another during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval confirmed their feelings are still the same during the third part of the show's reunion June 7.
When host Andy Cohen outright asked the former beauty queen if she was still in love with Sandoval after their affair, she responded with a nod, simply adding, "Yeah."
It's a confession that her former BFF Ariana Madix will never raise a glass to.
"You are ugly, you are hideous," Ariana shot back. "You are rotten inside."
But this ex's jabs didn't stop Tom from confirming where he stood as well. After a long pause, the musician told Andy he was in love with Raquel too: "I'm sorry. Yes."
This, in turn, led Ariana to dish out a few scathing words for her former boyfriend of nine years.
"Honestly, that's the most pathetic thing I've ever heard," she responded. "This is a joke."
Luckily for Ariana, she had the support of her castmates, including Lala Kent.
"How amazing that he did this for you," Lala told Ariana. "Both of them did this for you. There will be a day when you look back and think, 'Oh my God, I'm so grateful.' Not only did they get me out of what was a torture chamber—because I can't even imagine being with you Sandoval, like put a bullet in my brain—and eliminated two horrendous f--king people out of your life at the exact same time."
However, Ariana still wanted to make her feelings for Raquel crystal clear moving forward.
"You are nothing," she told Raquel. "Nothing. Let that sink in. I know it's not hard for you to let other people's thoughts go into your brain, because you never have another original thought of your own."
And she wasn't the only one with quite the warning, as Lala also told Raquel of her relationship, "You're not gonna have this forever either...This will be a pattern. You are next to go."
On that note, the heat proved to be too much for Raquel, as the reality star then walked off, telling a producer she needed water, before returning to the set.
The jaw-dropping confession isn't the only bombshell that came out of the reunion. Keep reading to relive every head-turning moment.