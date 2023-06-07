Gigi Hadid Spotted at Same London Restaurant as Leonardo DiCaprio and His Parents

Watch : Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE

Grab your cup and saucer, because this tea out of the U.K. is piping hot!

Fans think things are heating up between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, as the two were spotted meeting up at the same London eatery—along with Leo's parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken.

Leo was seen leaving the Chiltern Firehouse hotel with his parents and arriving at China Tang restaurant, where Gigi was seen arriving 10 minutes later, after also departing from the Chiltern Firehouse.

However, a source tells E! News they were both attending a group event hosted by Vogue editor Edward Enninful for about 20 people. Gigi and Leonardo did not sit with each other or leave together, according to the insider.

This clandestine outing comes after months of the supermodel and actor being spotted together at various events and out in public, sparking relationship rumors.

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," a separate insider shared with E! News in November 2022. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."