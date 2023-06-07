Gigi Hadid Spotted at Same London Restaurant as Leonardo DiCaprio and His Parents

Grab your cup and saucer, because this tea out of the U.K. is piping hot!
Fans think things are heating up between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, as the two were spotted meeting up at the same London eatery—along with Leo's parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken.
Leo was seen leaving the Chiltern Firehouse hotel with his parents and arriving at China Tang restaurant, where Gigi was seen arriving 10 minutes later, after also departing from the Chiltern Firehouse.
However, a source tells E! News they were both attending a group event hosted by Vogue editor Edward Enninful for about 20 people. Gigi and Leonardo did not sit with each other or leave together, according to the insider.
This clandestine outing comes after months of the supermodel and actor being spotted together at various events and out in public, sparking relationship rumors.
"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," a separate insider shared with E! News in November 2022. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."
The source continued, "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."
As for the Titanic alum, who previously dated Camila Morrone for four years until their split in August 2022, another source told E! News in September that the new duo are "not exclusive" and that the 48-year-old is "enjoying being single."
In addition to being spotted together in France during Paris Fashion Week and attending an event at Casa Cipriani in NYC for New York Fashion Week, the stars also celebrated this year's Met Gala at the same NoHo after party.