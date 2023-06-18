Bindi Irwin Shares How She Honors Her Late Dad Steve Irwin Every Day

Watch : Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve & Terri's 31st Anniversary

Father's Day has started feeling a little sweeter than bitter for Bindi Irwin.

Since welcoming daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in 2021, the third Sunday in June is no longer reserved solely for mourning the loss of her father Steve Irwin, but also celebrating her husband and "best dad in the world" Chandler Powell.

"Father's Day has a whole new meaning now," Bindi told E! News in an exclusive interview at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in L.A. "I love being able to see Chandler as a dad."

Because the retired professional wakeboarder, 26, puts on quite the show. "Talk about the most involved dad," she marveled. "From changing diapers to running around with Grace all over Australia Zoo, my goodness."

He and 2-year-old Grace are often riding the same wave, she added: "Grace is so much like Chandler she just loves activities and never stops moving. It's awesome. I just see them together and they are just two peas in a pod—the same person! They make a whole cabbage! They are really sweet together."