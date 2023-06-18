Bindi Irwin Shares How She Honors Her Late Dad Steve Irwin Every Day

Father's Day has started feeling a little sweeter than bitter for Bindi Irwin.
Since welcoming daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in 2021, the third Sunday in June is no longer reserved solely for mourning the loss of her father Steve Irwin, but also celebrating her husband and "best dad in the world" Chandler Powell.
"Father's Day has a whole new meaning now," Bindi told E! News in an exclusive interview at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in L.A. "I love being able to see Chandler as a dad."
Because the retired professional wakeboarder, 26, puts on quite the show. "Talk about the most involved dad," she marveled. "From changing diapers to running around with Grace all over Australia Zoo, my goodness."
He and 2-year-old Grace are often riding the same wave, she added: "Grace is so much like Chandler she just loves activities and never stops moving. It's awesome. I just see them together and they are just two peas in a pod—the same person! They make a whole cabbage! They are really sweet together."
Mixed vegetable metaphors aside, it's been amazing to fall in love with her husband "more every day" watching him as a dad, she said. "I love it."
But, crikey, the loss of her father still aches.
"When you lose someone it really is like losing a piece of your heart," explained the 24-year-old, who was just 8 years old when the legendary Crocodile Hunter star was fatally stung by a stingray. "And it's really really difficult. Some days you feel like curling up in a little corner because it's all too hard."
In those moments, she continued, she turns to her support system and strives to focus on all the fun she packed into her years with Dad. "If you can remember, reminisce on those really good times," she said, "and choose to celebrates someone's life, I feel like that really helps."
She, mom Terri Irwin and 19-year-old brother Robert Irwin "have really worked on it over the years to find the joy in every day and to chose to revel in the time we had with Dad," said Bindi. "So for us we try to remember him every day in little ways."
A fairly easy task, considering they're literally surrounded by his legacy at Queensland's Australia Zoo.
"Whether it's playing one of his documentaries for our daughter Grace, feeding the crocodiles at the Australia Zoo, nights like tonight," she said, referencing the annual fundraising event. "I think it's so important to remember that we all deal with grief in different ways, but if you're able to surround yourself with people that you love and celebrate someone's life, it really, really helps."
And on days where that's more of a struggle, they have Grace.
The toddler is "so healthy and happy," said proud grandma Terri, noting she's able to count in both Spanish and English and knows the name of every tree on their 700-acre property. "Not just, 'There's a tree. It's a melaleuca tree.'"
And in addition to her natural comedic skills ("She made up a little monster truck song," shared Bindi. "I mean, she's hilarious"), Grace has given the zookeeper an even greater appreciation for the adventure-filled, conscientious life her parents created for her.
"I think when you grow up, you see how much your parents have done for you," Bindi reasoned, "but when you have a child yourself it changes everything about how you view your parents."
Bindi notes that hers, in particular, "were so amazing because no matter what they always took us on the adventure with them and I am so grateful they've always involved us in their conservation work," she noted. "We've always been a little family unit. That is something that I hope I'm able to do for Grace."
Bindi's other goal is to provide her little one with the sort of unconditional love that radiated from her own parents. "I will never be able to express how grateful I am for that," she explained. "It's what shaped us. To have that knowledge that your parents will love you no matter what—even if they pass away, you have that love that is remaining. I'm going to cry. It's really, really special, that love remains no matter what."
Two years in, she's recreated that warmth within her own family.
"I fell in love with Bindi over her kind heart and it's just tenfold times over seeing her become a mom," raved Chandler, noting "the best mom on planet earth" has a knack for knowing just what they need at any given moment. "She loves Grace more than anything on this planet."
As for adding anyone else to the pack, it's a possibility.
Having spent the past decade dealing with the pain of endometriosis, Bindi knows just how complicated the question of expanding a family can be. "For some people it's a matter of, 'Yes, let's have 10 children,' and it works out perfectly," Bindi shared. "Then for others it's a real struggle."
When it comes to her planning, "we feel very grateful that we have Grace," Bindi told E!. "She feels like our little personal miracle. I don't know what the future holds for us, so I don't know what is going to happen. But for now I'm just so thankful that we have Grace. Every day I wake up thanking my lucky stars that the world brought her into our lives."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows.