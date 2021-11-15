How the Late Steve Irwin Continues to Inspire His Kids Bindi and Robert Irwin Today

Steve Irwin's family is remembering about him on his special day.
On Monday, Nov. 15, the Steve Irwin two children celebrated his legacy in a series of emotional Instagram posts. "Your legacy will live on forever," Steve's 23-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin wrote. "I love for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day." Next to the caption was a throwback of Steve holding Bindi during her childhood days as they sat in front of the ocean.
Robert Irwin shared an old picture of himself and Bindi as kids sitting in a tree with Steve and smiling for the camera. "Today is #SteveIrwinDay," Steve's 17-year-old son wrote. "Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation. I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was. Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I'm able to remember the special times with dad. I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for."
In another post, Robert closed out the celebration with a special video of his late father speaking about his love for the environment, animals and conservation. "Wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who celebrated Steve Irwin Day today," he added. "It means the world to see so many people sharing stories and memories of how my dad changed their lives and inspired them. It is the honour of my life to get to continue his mission."
Steve Irwin Day is an annual international event that honors the legacy of the Crocodile Hunter hosted at the Australia Zoo by his wife Terri Irwin and their two children. Steve died on September 4, 2006, after a tragic accident involving a stingray.
In April, during the family's Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby, Bindi got emotional as she spoke with her husband, Chandler Powell, about her six-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, never having the chance to meet her father. "It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him," she said. "and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection."
"But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was. It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."
The conservationist continued: "It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," Bindi continues. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."