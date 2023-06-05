Bling Empire's Anna Shay Dead at 62 After Stroke

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The reality TV world has lost a star.

Bling Empire's Anna Shay has died at the age of 62 following a stroke, her has family confirmed.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," they said in a statement obtained by E! News June 5. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

After news of her death broke, fans and her Bling Empire co-stars paid tribute, including Kelly Mi Li.

"RIP @annashay93," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos, "you are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever."

Fans met Shay on season one of Bling Empire, which premiered in 2021.