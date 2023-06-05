Is Cheryl Burke Dating After Matthew Lawrence Divorce? She Says…

Cheryl Burke doesn't need a partner.
The former Dancing With the Stars pro recently got candid about her dating life following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence and she's happy dancing solo.
"I'm literally dating myself," Cheryl exclusively told E! News at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on June 2 (see more of her interview on the June 5 episode of E! News). "I know that sounds so, like, cliché, 'OK whatever.' No, but really, I'm not looking, I'm not interested at the moment."
For now, the two-time Mirrorball champion is focusing on herself.
"I haven't been a great picker," she added. "But until I change that pattern—I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me."
Although, Cheryl made it clear she still has plenty of love in her life, including for her dog Ysabella.
"I'm dating my dog for god's sake," she joked. "They have no opinion, they're great, they're cute and they smell maybe a little bit but that's fine."
Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage, finalizing it later that year. Since the split, the Boy Meets World alum has found love with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas from TLC.
However, the breakup isn't the only recent change in Cheryl's life as she left Dancing With the Stars in November after nearly 17 years. Since then, she's pursued other endeavors (including the launch of a new, upcoming podcast). In addition to work life, the dancer shared she's focusing on internal work.
"For me, it's been more about working myself from the inside out," she added, "and it's been an interesting ride the last couple years, but I've learned so much. It puts everything into perspective, life in general. I defined myself by everything that I shouldn't have in a way because it's so temporary—whether it's your job, or your marriage or whatever it is, right? At the end of the day, it really starts with you, and you're stuck with you and you better like yourself. And I've done a lot of work, and finally I can say I do."
And as Cheryl continues to evolve, she hopes to pass along what she's learned and help others.
"I'm a work in progress forever, and it's been something that has been, in a way, enlightening that I want to continue to share with the world," she said. "Because I think, I'm no professional by any means, but I have definitely lived a lot already."
In addition, the 39-year-old is continuing to work with organizations close to her heart— like the Race To Erase MS. At the event, she spoke about how she has a few "dear friends" who've been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, including Selma Blair, who competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and Jack Osbourne, who was Cheryl's dance partner on season 17.
"I've seen firsthand dealing with Jack Osbourne, being his dance partner and friend obviously, but it wasn't easy for him," she said. "And he was able to fight through this horrible disease and it's bad. It was bad at times, but it was also beautiful. And just to be able to be that spokesperson for people who suffer from this, from MS, is—anything I can do to be of help and be of service really."