Is Cheryl Burke Dating After Matthew Lawrence Divorce? She Says…

Watch : Cheryl Burke Shares Emotional Message on Starting Over

Cheryl Burke doesn't need a partner.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro recently got candid about her dating life following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence and she's happy dancing solo.

"I'm literally dating myself," Cheryl exclusively told E! News at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on June 2 (see more of her interview on the June 5 episode of E! News). "I know that sounds so, like, cliché, 'OK whatever.' No, but really, I'm not looking, I'm not interested at the moment."

For now, the two-time Mirrorball champion is focusing on herself.

"I haven't been a great picker," she added. "But until I change that pattern—I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me."

Although, Cheryl made it clear she still has plenty of love in her life, including for her dog Ysabella.

"I'm dating my dog for god's sake," she joked. "They have no opinion, they're great, they're cute and they smell maybe a little bit but that's fine."