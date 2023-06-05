RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals the Real Reason for Her and Tamra Judge's Falling Out

Tamra Judge is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but not every castmember is excited for her return.
Shannon Beador is detailing her falling out with her fellow Bravo co-star in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's season 17 premiere. During a hike with Emily Simpson, the two bond over Tamra publicly bad-mouthing them in the past.
"She'll go below the belt," Shannon explains to Emily in the preview, "and there's a lot of stuff that she said about me that isn't accurate."
But Emily doesn't totally understand why the longtime co-stars' friendship ended. "The last time I was around Tamra, you two were super, super close," she notes, to which Shannon replies, "She was my best friend for six years."
As for the real reason they stopped talking? Shannon suggests it was due to Tamra's exit from RHOC in 2020, simply noting, "She got fired."
But Shannon maintains they tried to stay in touch.
"I remember there were a couple days where we didn't connect," she adds, "but an attempt was made."
In her confessional, Shannon reflects on the many years of good times she and Tamra had together on the reality show before they drifted apart.
"Tamra and I have a long history of really going deep with each other," the 59-year-old continues. "I mean, I witnessed Tamra getting baptized, she helped me officially take my wedding ring off, I gave her an enema, I have traveled with her. I have never laughed more with a person in my life, and to all of a sudden to have that cut off was devastating to me because I really was there for her as a friend."
Look back at Tamra and Shannon's good times in the teaser above.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
