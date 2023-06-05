RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals the Real Reason for Her and Tamra Judge's Falling Out

Watch : Shannon Beador on "Tres Amigas" Returning to RHOC

Tamra Judge is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but not every castmember is excited for her return.

Shannon Beador is detailing her falling out with her fellow Bravo co-star in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's season 17 premiere. During a hike with Emily Simpson, the two bond over Tamra publicly bad-mouthing them in the past.

"She'll go below the belt," Shannon explains to Emily in the preview, "and there's a lot of stuff that she said about me that isn't accurate."

But Emily doesn't totally understand why the longtime co-stars' friendship ended. "The last time I was around Tamra, you two were super, super close," she notes, to which Shannon replies, "She was my best friend for six years."

As for the real reason they stopped talking? Shannon suggests it was due to Tamra's exit from RHOC in 2020, simply noting, "She got fired."

But Shannon maintains they tried to stay in touch.