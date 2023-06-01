Amy Schumer Reveals NSFW Reason It's Hard to Have Sex With Your Spouse

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer is pulling back the curtain bedsheets on married life.

In her upcoming Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact, Schumer—who tied the knot with Chris Fischer in Feb. 2018—hilariously jokes about why it's hard to have sex with your spouse.

"Because that's your family," she says in E! News' exclusive clip. "It's like, we just had Thanksgiving together, I'm not gonna suck your dick. You're my emergency contact for Christ sake! That's disgusting."

What else can't do with your long-term partner? Talk dirty to each other. "You know each other too well," the 42-year-old notes in her stand-up set, premiering June 13. "I'm like, 'I'm gonna...' he's like, 'No you're not.'"

Schumer and Fischer—who share 4-year-old son Gene—are still spicing up their romance with some role play, though. Or at least, trying to.

"But I always pick the same role. I'm always like, 'OK, I...am in a coma,'" Schumer tells the audience while pretending to be asleep. "'Go!'"