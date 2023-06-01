Exclusive

Amy Schumer Reveals NSFW Reason It's Hard to Have Sex With Your Spouse

After five years of marriage, Amy Schumer isn't talking dirty to husband Chris Fischer in bed anymore. Why? Allow her to explain in this exclusive clip from Netflix's Emergency Contact.

Amy Schumer is pulling back the curtain bedsheets on married life.

In her upcoming Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact, Schumer—who tied the knot with Chris Fischer in Feb. 2018—hilariously jokes about why it's hard to have sex with your spouse.

"Because that's your family," she says in E! News' exclusive clip. "It's like, we just had Thanksgiving together, I'm not gonna suck your dick. You're my emergency contact for Christ sake! That's disgusting."

What else can't do with your long-term partner? Talk dirty to each other. "You know each other too well," the 42-year-old notes in her stand-up set, premiering June 13. "I'm like, 'I'm gonna...' he's like, 'No you're not.'"

Schumer and Fischer—who share 4-year-old son Gene—are still spicing up their romance with some role play, though. Or at least, trying to.

"But I always pick the same role. I'm always like, 'OK, I...am in a coma,'" Schumer tells the audience while pretending to be asleep. "'Go!'"

Schumer has often been candid about her and Fischer's post-baby sex life

"We probably have sex every seven to 10 days," she said in 2021 on SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Plan to Move Their Sons

2

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Drops More Scandoval Bombshells

3

Meet Noor Alfallah: Everything We Know About Al Pacino's Girlfriend

At the time, the I Feel Pretty actress recalled almost having sex with her husband. But…

"I go, 'Do you want to have sex?' And he makes this face," she shared. "He kind of pictured it, and, like, winced. He's imagining it and he made a face kind of like he ate something bad. He's like, 'How about tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Great. Thank you. I feel really good.'"

To hear more from Schumer, check out her comedy special Emergency Contact on Netflix June 13.

