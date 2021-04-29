Amy Schumer Has a Very NSFW Answer to This Question About Her Marriage to Chris Fischer

When it comes to her post-baby sex life, new mom Amy Schumer is an open book.
During her April 28 interview with SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, the Trainwreck actress got real about what it's been like hooking up with her husband Chris Fischer, two years after the birth of their first baby, Gene David Fischer. She explained to Kevin that her "p--y" has changed a lot since having her first child.
"It's honestly just like, huge now and just garbage," she joked. "It's just street trash."
The comedian also shared that she and her husband's sex life is definitely different post-baby.
"We probably have sex every seven to 10 days," Amy shared. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."
She also told the host a story about how Chris wasn't thrilled to hop into bed with her recently.
"I go, 'Do you want to have sex?' And he makes this face," she explained. "He kind of pictured it, and, like, winced. He's imagining it and he made a face kind of like he ate something bad. He's like, 'How about tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Great. Thank you. I feel really good.'"
Amy met her husband through her assistant Molly—who happens to be Chris' sister. The I Feel Pretty star hired Chris as her chef on a summer vacation to Martha's Vineyard off Molly's recommendation, and clearly, the two really hit it off. However, Amy told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in October 2019 that they didn't exactly have the most romantic early conversations.
"I went really out of my way to make sure he knew I wasn't flirting with him. You know, I'd be like, 'Oh, I haven't s--t in three days," the star explained. "Just really hitting him with the hotness."
Fortunately, it all worked out: The couple got engaged just months after they started dating.
Sex aside, Amy is clearly smitten: She shared an Instagram video of herself serenading her hubby back in January for his birthday.
"To my husband on his birthday," Amy captioned the hilarious clip. "The greatest gift. The gift of song."