Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome First Baby

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have officially stepped into a new role: parents.
The Dancing With the Stars recently announced the arrival of their baby girl, sharing a sweet glimpse at the newborn. "Nikita," they both wrote on Instagram May 31. "5.30.23."
Daniella followed up the happy news by posting a photo and video of Pasha with Nikita to Instagram Stories. She wrote "daddy's girl" alongside the clip and "My Gemini's" beside the picture.
Of course, their fellow Dancing With the Stars pro were quick to share how overjoyed they were for them.
"Watching @pashapashkov and @daniellakaragach smile from ear to ear holding their brand new daughter was the best sight last night!!!" Jenna Johnson, who welcomed on Rome with husband Val Chmerkovskiy in January, shared on Instagram later that day alongside a screenshot from a FaceTime call. "Beyond happy for you both and this new chapter with your baby girl."
Added Peta Murgatroyd, who is expecting her second boy with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, "Well Nikita could not be more beautiful. Massive congrats to my friends @daniellakaragach @pashapashkov I love you guys so much!"
Nikita's birth comes about six months after Daniella and Pasha announced they were growing their family.
"Baby Pashkov coming May '23," the duo, who wed in 2014, wrote in a November 2022 Instagram post as she held a pair of baby sneakers. "We love you more than words could ever express."
Over the next few months, they continued to share updates with their followers, revealing the sex of the child on Daniella's 30th birthday and posting footage of her bump, baby shower, nursery and maternity shoot.
"Baby girl," the mirror ball champion wrote in a May 19 Instagram post. "I can't wait to be your mama."