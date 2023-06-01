Dancing with the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome First Baby

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have officially stepped into a new role: parents.

The Dancing With the Stars recently announced the arrival of their baby girl, sharing a sweet glimpse at the newborn. "Nikita," they both wrote on Instagram May 31. "5.30.23."

Daniella followed up the happy news by posting a photo and video of Pasha with Nikita to Instagram Stories. She wrote "daddy's girl" alongside the clip and "My Gemini's" beside the picture.

Of course, their fellow Dancing With the Stars pro were quick to share how overjoyed they were for them.

"Watching @pashapashkov and @daniellakaragach smile from ear to ear holding their brand new daughter was the best sight last night!!!" Jenna Johnson, who welcomed on Rome with husband Val Chmerkovskiy in January, shared on Instagram later that day alongside a screenshot from a FaceTime call. "Beyond happy for you both and this new chapter with your baby girl."

Added Peta Murgatroyd, who is expecting her second boy with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, "Well Nikita could not be more beautiful. Massive congrats to my friends @daniellakaragach @pashapashkov I love you guys so much!"