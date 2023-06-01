Vanderpump Rules Reunion Pt. 2 Has More Scandoval Bombshells & a Delivery for Scheana Shay

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

The Scandoval bloodbath continues.

Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion returned for part two on May 31 and there was certainly no shortage of drama or explosive new revelations about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.

For starters, Leviss got to tell her side of the story during a one-on-one sit-down with host Andy Cohen. After revealing that she and Sandoval initially planned to lie to his ex Ariana Madix about the timeline of their secret romance, the former beauty queen showed remorse for betraying her BFF, adding, "I'm very ashamed of it."

Later, during a lunch break, Sandoval reunited with Leviss in her trailer to rehash the fallout from part one of the reunion before she joined her co-stars on set.

"Ariana is going to unleash on you," Sandoval warned her. "I'm glad you came though."

After their heart-to-heart, the TomTom co-owner finally buckled under the stress and lost his temper with the crew.

"I need a break from filming!" he yelled at a VPR producer. "Stop filming me! I want to talk to her, like, I don't want a camera in my f--king goddamn face."