Vanderpump Rules Reunion Pt. 2 Has More Scandoval Bombshells & a Delivery for Scheana Shay

Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion continued May 31 with shocking new revelations about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair and an unexpected delivery from Leviss to Scheana Shay.

By Brett Malec Jun 01, 2023 2:00 AMTags
TVReality TVCheatingBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesNBCUTom SandovalAriana MadixRaquel Leviss
Watch: Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

The Scandoval bloodbath continues.

Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion returned for part two on May 31 and there was certainly no shortage of drama or explosive new revelations about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.

For starters, Leviss got to tell her side of the story during a one-on-one sit-down with host Andy Cohen. After revealing that she and Sandoval initially planned to lie to his ex Ariana Madix about the timeline of their secret romance, the former beauty queen showed remorse for betraying her BFF, adding, "I'm very ashamed of it."

Later, during a lunch break, Sandoval reunited with Leviss in her trailer to rehash the fallout from part one of the reunion before she joined her co-stars on set. 

"Ariana is going to unleash on you," Sandoval warned her. "I'm glad you came though."

After their heart-to-heart, the TomTom co-owner finally buckled under the stress and lost his temper with the crew. 

"I need a break from filming!" he yelled at a VPR producer. "Stop filming me! I want to talk to her, like, I don't want a camera in my f--king goddamn face."

photos
A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

As for what happened when Leviss finally walked on set and came face-to-face with Madix for the first time since the cheating news came to light?

Well, read on for the biggest bombshells from of VPR's season 10 reunion, including a shocking delivery from Leviss to Scheana Shay.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Lala Kent & James Kennedy Fight With Lisa Vanderpump

Part two kicked off with a screaming match between Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, with Lisa Vanderpump coming to Sandoval's defense.

"Lala, sometimes you've been pretty aggressive," the Sur owner chastised, to which Kent fired back to her former boss, "You guys, stop!" Vanderpump, surprised, replied, "I got to stop?"

Kennedy agreed with Kent. "You're sticking up for Tom too much," he told Vanderpump, before storming off set and yelling, "I'm not going to listen to this s--t."

After cooling down, Kennedy returned to set and apologized to Vanderpump and host Andy Cohen. "I'm so sorry Lisa, I love you," he said. "Andy, I'm so sorry, mate."

Cohen's response? "Just stay in your f--king chair, honestly."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Lala Kent Responds to Randall Emmett Controversy

Cohen set aside time to grill Kent about her scandal-plagued ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and inquired why their 2-year-old daughter Ocean did not appear during season 10.

"He sent a legal letter saying that she was not allowed to be on camera," Kent revealed, "you can't use pictures, no video, no nothing."

Cohen then brought up the explosive 2022 L.A. Times article that accused Emmett of running a casting couch and other illegal activities, all of which he has vehemently denied. When asked if she was surprised by the exposé, Kent replied, "Yes and no," adding she now has 20/20 vision when it comes to red flags in their relationship.

Recounting how Kent auditioned to be in one of the producer's films shortly after they met in 2015, Cohen inquired, "Do you feel like you had to sleep with him in exchange for getting a part?" She replied, "I actually did not."

Bravo
Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Reunite During Lunch Break

When the cast took a break for lunch, Sandoval headed straight for Leviss' trailer to rehash everything that went down so far after sharing a hug.

"They're making you and me out to be pathological liars," he told his lover, to which she replied, "I see that, even though we know that we're not and we haven't lied about anything besides this affair."

Leviss, who had been watching the drama unfold on a TV monitor 100 yards away, revealed her biggest issue with the conversation surrounding his and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix's relationship.

"I don't love the way it's coming across about your guys' intimacy," she admitted. "Just watching what you guys taped just now, it looks like you guys had this solid relationship."

The TomTom co-owner did admit they should have come clean about their affair much earlier. "It's rough," he continued. "Ariana is going to unleash on you. I'm glad you came though."

Leviss replied, "It just sucks because my entire character is in question now. I have gone through a transitional phase in my life this summer. I think the pendulum did swing a little too far the other way and this is my wake up call."

Sandoval told her sweetly, "I believe in you."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Sandoval Loses It on the Cameras

After Sandoval and Leviss' heart-to-heart, he was officially done discussing the drama on camera and lost it on the crew.

"OK, I'm done filming. I'm done," he declared. "Can we have, like, a for real break where we're not being filmed?"

A producer stepped in to calm him down and explained, "Cameras are up when anyone's together the whole time. You can have time if you need time to yourself."

Which he still wasn't having. "No, man, I'm gonna f--king flip and get the hell out of here," Sandoval exploded. "I need a break from filming! Stop filming me! I want to talk to her, like, I don't want a camera in my f--king goddamn face."

He continued, "I don't feel relaxed, she doesn't either. We have to watch what we f--king say, I don't want that. I'm in a very delicate position."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Sandoval Claims James Kennedy Drunkenly Spanked a Waitress

Ally Lewber joined boyfriend James Kennedy and talk quickly turned to his temper while he's drinking.

"Even though I am drinking again, it is a lot different from how it used to be for me," the DJ, who was previously sober, insisted. "I will never go back to that boy I was two and a half years before I did quit drinking."

Sandoval scoffed "OK, James" before revealing a never-before-heard story about Kennedy allegedly partying too hard on the job.

"We had this ongoing job in Atlantic City," he shared. "And the last time that we were there, you were belligerently drunk with no shirt on. Security came to me and said your friend is going to get kicked off the premises. The manager told me later that you had smacked the waitress on the ass and that they had to have her sign a form saying that she wasn't going to file a suit."

Kennedy's response? "You two just have to show up to get drunk," he snapped at Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. "That's all you have to do to get paid, show up and get drunk."

Casey Durkin/Bravo
The Cast Weighs in on Scheana Shay & Raquel Leviss' Alleged Altercation

After Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, Cohen asked the cast if they believed Leviss' allegation that Shay punched her.

Vanderpump chimed in, "I think she might have slapped her," while Katie Maloney defended her friend, "Look at her fingernails, she can't make a fist."

Though Sandoval initially hesitated to weigh in, he eventually shared, "I'm between a rock and a hard place. The thing is, I don't want to upset my relationship with Scheana, but I want to tell the truth."

Sandoval claimed he heard Shay say, "'I just punched that bitch in the face and threw her phone in the street,'" but Madix vehemently denied that happened, adding, "She said 'I pushed her,' she never said punched." 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com
Raquel Leviss' Shocking Delivery to Scheana Shay

The restraining order discussion ended with Cohen making a shocking announcement. "Scheana, I do have something for you. This is from Raquel," he shared. "She's not allowed to give it to you in person. She gave it to me to give you."

Cut to Cohen's one-on-one sit-down with Leviss where she addressed taking legal action against her former BFF. "I completely regret filing the restraining order and I've been taking every measure to get it dropped," the former beauty queen said. "I spoke with my lawyer and he was able to file a request to dismiss the court hearing altogether and this is the paperwork showing that for Scheana."

After receiving the docs from Cohen, Shay broke down in tears.

"Having this for the last few weeks—first of all, the betrayal," she wept. "Two of my best friends, that is heartbreaking in itself. But then to throw all of this on top of it when I did nothing but take care of her. I gave her a home to live in when she didn't have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn't have growing up. I did everything for her, and for her to do this to me, it has taken such a toll on me."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Planned to Lie About the Timeline of Their Affair

During Leviss' solo interview, she shared her timeline of the affair, which she confirmed began last August. "He made me feel heard and seen," she told Cohen, "and those were feelings that I haven't really felt maybe ever."

Leviss admitted she was probably a little naive in hoping her and Sandoval's romance would work out after betraying Madix. However, today, she noted, "I'm very ashamed of it."

But when Madix eventually found out about the affair in March, Leviss explained, "We were going to tell her, we just wanted to get our stories straight, basically, because he felt like it would hurt her if she knew how long this has been going on."

But when Madix eventually confronted her about the secret relationship, Leviss came clean about everything. "I told her the truth and she said thank you for telling me," she recounted to Cohen, "because Tom would have never told me the truth."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Schwartz Pops a Xanax Mid-Taping

Before Leviss was brought out to join the rest of the cast (minus Shay), Tom Schwartz pulled a pill bottle out of his pocket and popped something in his mouth as cameras rolled.

"What the f--k is that?" Sandoval asked his BFF, before he confirmed, "Xanax. Just a quarter, I'm stressed."

Sandoval encouraged his business partner, "You know you can tell people it's none of your business? I'm taking my medication."

Schwartz then offered the bottle to Madix, who declined.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Raquel Leviss & Ariana Madix Come Face-to-Face for the First Time

In the final scene of part two, Cohen announced, "Raquel is here and ready to join us," as Leviss nervously walked to the stage.

When asked by a producer if she was ready, she answered, "I mean, no, but just got to confront it."

"Ariana, I know you have not seen Raquel since you found out about the affair," Cohen said. "How are you feeling about this?"

For her part, Madix said was feeling "not great" about Leviss' entrance.

Madix kept her head down as Leviss took her seat, avoiding any eye contact. Fans will have to tune in to part three to see their actual exchange.

Instagram
Raquel Leviss' Text to Ariana Madix About the Affair With Tom Sandoval

During a sit-down with host Andy Cohen, Ariana Madix revealed how Raquel Leviss contacted her after she found out about the former beauty queen's affair with Tom Sandoval.

"She texted me," she said. "It took her 48 whole hours to text me."

A screenshot of the convo showed Madix texted "You are DEAD TO ME," to which Leviss replied, "Ariana, I don't know what to say right now besides I really f--ked up and I am so so so sorry."

Madix ended the correspondence with "Shut the f--k up you f--king RAT" before blocking her ex-BFF.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Sandoval Claims His & Ariana Madix's Relationship Was a Front

According to Sandoval, his romance with Madix wasn't the TV magic fans often saw.

"Ariana and I kept our relationship pretty private for many years," the TomTom owner explained. "We had issues. I felt like I was her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming and I even talked to our showrunner. For us to be having these issues and keeping it from people, I just didn't think it was fair to the rest of the cast."

Cut to a never-before-seen flashback from September 2022 in which Sandoval tells a producer, "I feel guilty, people put themselves out there, man. It's not fair. I feel like it's important for us to, like, talk about this s--t and not pretend like it's all amazing."

Madix's response to his comments? "I feel like I always showed everything, from my point of view," she said during the reunion. "He's framing it now as something else. Because he has to, he's desperate."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Venomous Response to Tom Sandoval's Apology

Sandoval teared up addressing Ariana about his betrayal. "I'm sorry for doing the one thing I said I wouldn't do, and I did it in the worst way possible," he told his ex. "I love you and I apologize."

Naturally, that wasn't received well. "He has victim-blamed me 100 percent of the way so I don't believe anything that just came out of his mouth," Madix coldly responded. "I think he's f--king full of s--t and he can f--k off."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Where Raquel Leviss Was While Scheana Shay Filmed the Reunion

Noticeably absent from the group was Leviss, who was watching the entire reunion film from her trailer over 100 yards away from the set. As Andy explained, the 28-year-old was "not legally allowed to be in the same room as Scheana Shay due to the restraining order that she filed" after their alleged altercation.

Though Leviss didn't comment on any of the bombshell revelations as she watched the drama unfold on a TV monitor, she did deliver many eye rolls and animated reactions to her co-stars' digs.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
James Kennedy's Scene-Stealing One-Liners

Sure, all eyes were on Sandoval in the hot seat, but the true star was the outspoken, foul-mouthed James Kennedy, who delivered some epic one-liners while confronting his former pal.

When Cohen deemed the DJ as the "No. 1 guy" in the group following Sandoval's fall from grace, Kennedy quipped, "It's not hard to compete when I'm working with [Tom] Schwartz and a clown." Later, he labeled the Toms as "Tweedle Dee and Tweedle little d--k."

After Sandoval delivered his teary apology to Madix, Kennedy called him out too. "Pull yourself together, you're not at the Academy Awards," he said before mocking his crying. "F--king crocodile tears. P--sy."

And we'll never—we mean never—forget this legendary roasting of Sandoval: "You're a clown. And you know what? Your band sucks d--k. You're a nothing, you're a nobody. You're a loser and your bar is going down the drain, you backstabbing hoe."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Lala Kent Compares Tom Sandoval to Her Ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent gave her scathing take on Sandoval's cheating by comparing him to her scandal-plagued ex Randall Emmett.

Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett," she said. "He is absolutely terrifying, I couldn't get Randall to stay home, and then when s--t hit the fan, I couldn't get him the f--k out of the house. That is the f--king narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like this is a dangerous human being."

Though Madix seemed to agree, Lisa Vanderpump called Kent's comparisons "ridiculous." But Kent didn't care.

"I didn't ask for anyone else's opinion," Kent sharply replied to her former boss. "He was sleeping next to her, this was his life partner. If he could do that to her, there's something wrong with this person."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images, Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images
James Kennedy & Tom Sandoval's Near-Physical Fight

Possibly the most heated moment during part one was Kennedy and Sandoval's near-physical fight. Though Sandoval claimed the two weren't close prior to Scandoval, the DJ mourned the loss of their friendship.

"You've been a big bro, dude," Kennedy said. "It just goes to show how much a friend you never were. You've always been an opportunist."

But after the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner replied, "You f--ked Kristen [Doute] to get on the show," an enraged Kennedy rushed toward Sandoval, forcing Cohen to physically separate them to prevent a fight (and drop his cue cards in the process).

Once Kennedy was back in his seat, Sandoval fired back, "Get in my face again I will f--k you up, motherf--ker," causing Kennedy to once again get up and reply, "I will f--k you up so quickly."

After Cohen restrained Kennedy for a second time, he reprimanded the 31-year-old saying, "Stay in the f--king chair."

Kennedy then left set to cool down, but not without a parting message to Sandoval: "Pussy bitch. You're a worm with a mustache!" 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo, Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic
Andy Cohen Calls Out the Group of Cheaters

As the entire cast vilified Sandoval and Leviss for their months-long affair, Cohen brought up a good point that didn't sit too well with some of the castmembers.

"This is a group of cheaters," the Watch What Happens Live host interjected. "James, you slept with Kristen while she and Sandoval were still together. Ariana, you cheated with Sandoval while Tom was with Kristen. Schwartz, you made out with literally everyone when you were married to Katie. James and Lala, you guys had sex with each other despite already being in relationships with other people. No one in this group has clean hands except for Katie and LVP."

And, you know what, he's not wrong.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Schwartz Confirms Hookup With His Roommate Jo Wenberg

At the beginning of season 10, Schwartz revealed a female friend of his, Jo Wenberg, had moved into his apartment following his divorce from Katie Maloney. While Schwartz declared they were never boyfriend and girlfriend, he did finally admit their relationship wasn't just platonic.

"It did evolve into a situationship or a friends with benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries," he shared, causing his ex-wife to cringe. "We were both coming out of long-term relationships and for a minute there we were each other's happy place."

Maloney's thoughts? "Jo is a creep."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz's Secret Trip Revealed

After Schwartz revealed his hookup, Cohen asked if he, Wenberg, Sandoval and Leviss ever went on double dates. But when he said no, he immediately got called out.

"The four of you went to Big Bear together!" Maloney yelled, to which he replied, "It was not a double date."

Madix chimed in, "What was it, a f--k fest?"

When Schwartz responded, "I was going snowboarding with Tom Sandoval," Madix clapped back, "And why wasn't I invited then if there were other girls invited?"

Kennedy claimed his ex-fiancée Leviss "hates snowboarding," adding, "She came to f--king f--k Tom."

Kent added, "To suck Sandoval's d--k."

Trending Stories

1

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Drops More Scandoval Bombshells

2

Meet Noor Alfallah: Everything We Know About Al Pacino's Girlfriend

3

Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That Amid Feud Rumors

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Drops More Scandoval Bombshells

2

Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Plan to Move Their Sons

3

Meet Noor Alfallah: Everything We Know About Al Pacino's Girlfriend

4

Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That Amid Feud Rumors

5

That ’70s Show Alum Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape