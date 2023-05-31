Tom Brady Spotted on Star-Studded Yacht With Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Explains Why She And Tom Brady Divorced

Gisele Bündchen's heart will go on... but maybe it should skip this particular boat.

The supermodel's exes Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted on the same yacht cruising around Sardinia on May 30. The two were reportedly there for a birthday party for their friend, Bert Hedaya, and were seen together in a picture posted to Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman's Instagram Story, though the image has since expired.

David also posted an image of him and Tom lounging on the boat together with the caption, "Coffee Talk."

Tom commented, "I'm ready for my hospitality internship," while David Beckham joked, "Tom looks a little bored to be honest."

For those who need a refresher on why this encounter could be a little awkward, the Titanic alum and Gisele dated for over five years in the early aughts before she moved on with Tom, who she married in 2009. This boat trip also comes seven months after Gisele and Tom's divorce was announced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.