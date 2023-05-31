Here's Your First Look at The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is almost here and these pics prove that getaways at Cousins Beach will never be the same.

It's not summer without you this.

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially return July 14 to Prime Video—and there seems to be more than enough drama between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) to last more than just a season.

Not to mention, fans will also learn more insight about the fate of Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) amid her health battle.

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," the synopsis for the second season reads. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Ahead of the show's upcoming season, creator and author Jenny Han noted that fans should definitely expect differences between the original stories and what unfolds onscreen.

"There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han exclusively told E! News in December. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"

Among those changes would be the addition of a new character named Skye, played by Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher. But Fisher won't be the only new face in town as Kyra Sedgwick is confirmed to join the series in a new role.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two launches with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023. Until then, take a look at the photos from the upcoming season.

Amazon Studios
Fresh Faces

In August, both Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick were confirmed to sign on with new roles for the second season.

"We get to create this whole new person," the Eighth Grade actress previously told E! News. "Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before."

Amazon Studios
Summer No. 2

Production for the second season began last July, with Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) all returning.

Amazon Studios
Late Nights

Additionally, Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) are also among the familiar faces back at Cousins Beach.

Amazon Studios
Change in the Air

Creator Jenny Han teased the differences fans should expect between the book and the series, especially for season two. "There's always gonna be changes here and there," she told E! News in December. "So I guess you'll just have to wait and see."

Amazon Studios
Three's a Crowd

As the season's synopsis promises, the love triangle between Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad didn't just come to a screeching halt in season one: "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same." 

Amazon Studios
Conversations on the Beach

That said, Conrad and Belly seem to have an intimate moment or two.

Amazon Studios
Two of a Kind

...And the same could easily be said for Belly and Jeremiah.

Amazon Studios
Belle of the Ball

After season one, Tung shared her outlook for her character's journey the following summer.

"I'm very excited to see the trajectory of Belly's relationship with both of the boys and with everyone in her life," she exclusively told E! News in June 2022. "She can only continue to grow and to go on this journey and I'm very excited to go on it with her."

Amazon Studios
Battle of the Brothers

Casalegno also shared how hopeful he was about their latest chapter together.

"It's something so special to be able to look forward to how a book was written and trying to translate that into a series," he told E! News, "and also fit it in with the changes that were made for season one from book one. I'm excited to see how it plays out, genuinely."

