Here's Your First Look at The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially return July 14 to Prime Video—and there seems to be more than enough drama between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) to last more than just a season.
Not to mention, fans will also learn more insight about the fate of Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) amid her health battle.
"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," the synopsis for the second season reads. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."
Ahead of the show's upcoming season, creator and author Jenny Han noted that fans should definitely expect differences between the original stories and what unfolds onscreen.
"There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han exclusively told E! News in December. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"
Among those changes would be the addition of a new character named Skye, played by Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher. But Fisher won't be the only new face in town as Kyra Sedgwick is confirmed to join the series in a new role.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season two launches with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023. Until then, take a look at the photos from the upcoming season.