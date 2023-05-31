The Heart Wants This Candid Mental Health Convo Between Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Watch : Selena Gomez Asks Fans to "Be Kinder" on Social Media

Friends supporting friends? Love it like a love song, baby.

Selena Gomez recently came together with her BFFs Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham for a conversation about mental health—and the toll the public eye can have on it.

"I think we definitely both get anxiety," Nicola shared with Selena's mental health organization Wondermind in a conversation published May 31. "I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with."

Online criticism especially impacts her.

"If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me," the 28-year-old said. "But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.'"