The Heart Wants This Candid Mental Health Convo Between Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Friends supporting friends? Love it like a love song, baby.
Selena Gomez recently came together with her BFFs Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham for a conversation about mental health—and the toll the public eye can have on it.
"I think we definitely both get anxiety," Nicola shared with Selena's mental health organization Wondermind in a conversation published May 31. "I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with."
Online criticism especially impacts her.
"If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me," the 28-year-old said. "But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.'"
While Nicola said she tries not to pay too much attention to these comments, she acknowledged it isn't always easy.
"That hurts my feelings, truthfully," she continued. "But I try to ignore it. It's just hard sometimes to ignore it, especially when you see it all the time. It's just always in your face. It's just a part of what we live every day."
Brooklyn can relate. But thankfully, he's got his wife, who he jokingly called his therapist.
"We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating," the Brit admitted. "People are always gonna say rubbish and, you know, as long as you're happy and your family's good, then you just have to keep doing your thing."
To ease his mind, David and Victoria Beckham's son will often turn to his passion for cooking. Meanwhile, Nicola will go for a walk, drive, speak with her mom or chat with Brooklyn.
Nicola wants anyone listening to speak up, too.
"If you're feeling sad or down or upset or you're going through a hard time, never hold it in," the actress said. "My mom has always told me that. She always said, 'If you're feeling upset about something, I want you always to call me. I don't care what time it is.' And I always tell that to my friends."
It takes a village, after all.
"Knowing that you have that person or a few people like that in your life, it changes everything—for me, at least, it does," she continued, later adding, "Even if it's silly and it's not that big of a deal but my feelings are hurt about something—I think it's important to be able to have that communication and not feel like someone's judging you for that."
Selena couldn't agree more.
"I definitely feel like it's important to surround yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you," the singer, who has spoken about her own mental health journey over the years, said. "And I think that's what I've appreciated about our friendship."
Indeed, the trio has quickly formed a tight bond.
"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala," Nicola said about Selena in a March interview with Cosmopolitan. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever."