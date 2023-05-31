Ulta 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 50% On a Hot Tools Heated Brush and Achieve Beautiful Blowouts With Ease

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just no better mood booster than a perfect hair day, but who has the time to meticulously style their hair every single day? If you want a quick solution to achieve a salon-level hairstyle, you just need some high-quality hot tools in your beauty routine.
For 24 hours, you can save 50% on the Hot Tools 24K Gold Detachable One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer at Ulta. Use this heated brush to dry your hair and style it at the same time. Curl the ends of your hair, create a smooth straight style, or pump the volume with a blowout. You have so many options with this easy-to-use brush that's lightweight and works so quickly.
Another great thing about this flash deal is that your order ships for free. You're one purchase away from many good hair days.
Hot Tools 24K Gold Detachable One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Use this heated brush to curl ends in, create smooth blowouts, or amp up the volume. Make sure your hair is detangled before styling, towel dry the excess water, and then create your ideal style.
Shoppers have praised this styling brush for creating sleek, straight styles and voluminous blowouts. Here are some reviews from Ulta shoppers.
Hot Tools 24K Gold Detachable One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Reviews
A shopper said, "I have tried them all the T3, Revlon, and this is by far the best! This also has an 8 Foot cord which is essential, the Revlon only has a 6 foot cord which is way too short. This barrel leaves my hair so soft and shiny. The 4 heat settings are terrific... I highly recommend this new One Step Brush Dryer you will be amazed."
Another shared, "Amazing. Straightened my hair in one swipe through silky smooth and last all day."
An Ulta shopper explained, I was apprehensive about buying but so glad I did! I've always struggled w/round brush drying on 1 side of my hair but can totally manage this. Love it!"
A reviewer wrote, "This is my third dryer brush, but the first Hot Tools one I've owned. I love love LOVE this so much more than my prior two because the brush is just a touch smaller, allowing me to still create the volume at the roots, as well as creating a nice curl at the ends."
"A great purchase! I don't dread drying my hair. Makes the daunting task so much easier," someone reviewed.
A fan of the product said, "Absolutely love this. My hair is so straight with this blow dryer brush. I will never use a flat iron again."
