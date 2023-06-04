The Idol Makeup Artist Kirsten Coleman Reveals Euphoria Easter Eggs in the New Series

Watch : Summer 2023: 9 Movies, TV Shows & Albums We Can't Wait For!

Get ready for the makeup on The Idol to take center stage.

Sam Levinson's much anticipated (and controversial) HBO series explores the complicated relationship between an aspiring, troubled pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) and a slimy cult leader (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye). And with an array of glamorous costumes, bold beauty looks and a dark, twisted storyline, the music drama is being lauded as a more risqué version of Euphoria.

And while Sam recently confirmed there is, in fact, a Euphoria cameo, there's another connection. Makeup department head Kirsten Coleman exclusively told E! News how the teen drama's electrifying looks inspired the beauty styles for The Idol.

"There is a heavy Euphoria influence," Kirsten, who also worked on season one of the HBO series, revealed. "There's glitter, there's geometric line work, there's a lot of those details that we've seen in certain parts of Euphoria."