Vanderpump Rules Tease: Tom Sandoval Must Pick a Side in Raquel Leviss & Scheana Shay's Feud

Watch : Scheana Shay Talks Raquel Restraining Order & Vanderpump Reunion

Tom Sandoval is torn between his former friend and his mistress.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part two of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion (airing May 31), the TomTom co-owner is forced to pick sides after Raquel Leviss alleged that Scheana Shay punched her during a fight about Raquel and Tom's months-long affair.

"Scheana, because of the temporary restraining order Raquel has against you, you will have to leave the stage before Raquel joins us," host Andy Cohen says in the preview. "But before you go, what is the latest on the restraining order?"

Scheana notes their upcoming court date, but refuses to say any more.

"She claims you punched her after Watch What Happens Live," Andy prods. "Did you punch her?"

After Scheana reiterates she's been advised not to say anything on the matter (which has since been dropped), Andy turns to her Bravo co-stars and asks, "Does anyone else here think Scheana punched her?"