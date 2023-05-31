Vanderpump Rules Tease: Tom Sandoval Must Pick a Side in Raquel Leviss & Scheana Shay's Feud

Tom Sandoval is torn between his former friend and his mistress.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part two of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion (airing May 31), the TomTom co-owner is forced to pick sides after Raquel Leviss alleged that Scheana Shay punched her during a fight about Raquel and Tom's months-long affair.
"Scheana, because of the temporary restraining order Raquel has against you, you will have to leave the stage before Raquel joins us," host Andy Cohen says in the preview. "But before you go, what is the latest on the restraining order?"
Scheana notes their upcoming court date, but refuses to say any more.
"She claims you punched her after Watch What Happens Live," Andy prods. "Did you punch her?"
After Scheana reiterates she's been advised not to say anything on the matter (which has since been dropped), Andy turns to her Bravo co-stars and asks, "Does anyone else here think Scheana punched her?"
Lisa Vanderpump chimes in, "I think she might have slapped her," while Katie Maloney defends her friend, "Look at her fingernails, she can't make a fist."
Then, Andy puts Tom in the hot seat with, "Sandoval, what do you think happened?"
After an awkwardly long silence, he can only muster up, "I mean...I wasn't there."
"I'm between a rock and a hard place," he continues. "The thing is, I don't want to upset my relationship with Scheana, but I want to tell the truth."
Tom seemingly siding with Raquel's version of the story prompts his ex Ariana Madix to yell in response, "You have no relationship with Scheana, you idiot!"
Back in March, Tom and Raquel's months-long affair came to light, ending his nine-year relationship with Ariana and imploding the Vanderpump Rules universe.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Raquel accused Scheana of pushing her against a wall, causing "injury to the back of head" March 2 after they taped Watch What Happens Live in NYC. The former beauty queen alleged that Scheana, 38, punched her in the face, which resulted in a "black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye."
Shortly after, Scheana's lawyer denied any wrongdoing from his client. "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," Neama Rahmani said in a statement to E! News March 9. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period."
"The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months," the attorney continued. "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward."
Ultimately, when Raquel's restraining order was dissolved in late March, Scheana decided to forever keep her distance.
"I honestly hope I never have to see her again because I have nothing to even say to her face," Scheana told Lala Kent on her Scheananigans With Scheana podcast. "At this point, I've said everything I've wanted to say at the reunion."
Catch up on all those reunion bombshells below.
