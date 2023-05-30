RHONJ Reunion Teaser: Teresa Giudice Declares She's Officially Done With Melissa Gorga

The grass is far from green on either side in the garden state.
In E! News' exclusive clip from the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey three-part reunion, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are seen taking a sharp left on their already rocky road as the pair discuss their attempts at keeping their feud from affecting their kids.
(Refresher: Teresa is mom to kids Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, with ex Joe Giudice. Melissa shares kids Antonia, 17, Gino, 15, and Joey, 12, with husband Joe Gorga.)
"I would never say anything bad about Antonia," Teresa tells her sister-in-law. "I love my niece."
During the season, Melissa and her daughter discuss the dynamic between Joe and his sister Teresa, which Teresa now calls BS on. As she tells host Andy Cohen: "The reason why she did that—we're filming a TV show. Very calculated."
To which Melissa shoots back, "Oh, I know, because my children have never said a word on the TV show about you."
But to this, Teresa had a rebuttal, alleging that Melissa did bring up her kids during a podcast discussing Teresa's prison stay: "You brought them up. You said you put food on my table."
However, Melissa doesn't see it that way.
"Putting food on the table means when you needed us, ‘cause at the time, we were cool to you back then," Melissa says. "It wasn't actually about putting food on someone's table."
Teresa then alleges her brother only came to visit her in prison—she was serving a 15-month sentence for fraud—because the cameras were rolling.
And to that, Melissa shares her on her husband's side of the story.
"He wasn't on the list, Teresa, until it was gonna benefit you for Teresa Checks In," Melissa says, referencing Teresa's 2015 spin-off. "Then, he was suddenly on the list."
This leads Teresa to declare that they've reached the end of their road.
"She lies," Teresa says. "I'm tired of her lies. I'm sticking up for myself. I covered for you the past 10 years, I'm not doing it anymore."
Melissa's quick response? "I'm not lying," she says, telling Teresa, "Stick up for yourself with your husband. Not me, honey. I had your back for the last 20 years."
Now that Teresa is married to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, Melissa says she and Joe feel like "pieces of s--t." And Teresa has three words left to spare after that jab.
"Exactly," Teresa says. "I'm done."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's three-part reunion kicks off Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).