RHONJ Reunion Teaser: Teresa Giudice Declares She's Officially Done With Melissa Gorga

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Talk RHONJ Finale Fallout & Exit Rumor

The grass is far from green on either side in the garden state.



In E! News' exclusive clip from the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey three-part reunion, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are seen taking a sharp left on their already rocky road as the pair discuss their attempts at keeping their feud from affecting their kids.

(Refresher: Teresa is mom to kids Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, with ex Joe Giudice. Melissa shares kids Antonia, 17, Gino, 15, and Joey, 12, with husband Joe Gorga.)

"I would never say anything bad about Antonia," Teresa tells her sister-in-law. "I love my niece."

During the season, Melissa and her daughter discuss the dynamic between Joe and his sister Teresa, which Teresa now calls BS on. As she tells host Andy Cohen: "The reason why she did that—we're filming a TV show. Very calculated."

To which Melissa shoots back, "Oh, I know, because my children have never said a word on the TV show about you."