Teresa Giudice and Her Daughters Depart Italy After Reuniting With Joe Giudice

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:33 PM

Joe Guidice

Instagram

It's time for the Guidice family to say their goodbyes. 

After arriving in Italy on Thursday, Nov. 7, Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana are heading back home and saying goodbye to their father Joe Giudice

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Gia posted a picture of her and Joe to her Instagram Story, writing, "@joe.giudice love you see you soon."

It looks like their family reunion is over—for now—and that Teresa and the girls are going back to the U.S. As fans may recall, their latest family reunion marked the first time Teresa and her daughters had seen him in person in three years. Speculation of a reunion began when Gia and Milania posted pictures from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday. But The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star had also mentioned the upcoming trip during her recent interview with Andy Cohen alongside her husband of 20 years. 

Earlier this week, the couple's eldest daughter, Gia, shared the first photo of the family together since Joe served his prison sentence and was later transported to Italy after he was released from U.S. ICE Custody in October. 

Photos

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Sweetest Family Moments

During the family's brief reunion in Italy, Joe's daughters seemed to be over the moon to finally have reunited with their father. 

"Never been more happy," wrote Milania on Instagram, alongside a picture of her with her father. 

The rest of the girls also shared some sweet moments and highlights of the family's reunion in Italy on social media. 

To see more photos of Teresa and Joe's family reunion in Italy, check out our gallery below! 

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Gia Giudice

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana

Reunited in Italy!

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana

"Welcome to Sala," Joe wrote.

Teresa Giudice, Daughter, Milania, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice and Milania

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this photo of her and Joe's daughter twinning.

Joe Giudice, Daughter, Gia, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice and Gia Giudice

"Happy to have u here with me❤️," Joe wrote, to which his daughter replied, "Love you daddy."

Joe Giudice, Daughter, Miliana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice and Milania Giudice

"My buddy❤️," he wrote on Instagram.

Teresa Giudice, Daughter, Milania, Gia, Gabriella, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Picture Time

Gabriella takes a photo of sisters Gia and Milania.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana

Joe Giudice shared this photo of his girls at a dinner at a restaurant.

Teresa Giudice, Daughter, Milania, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Playing With the Food

Miliana Giudice gets playful at dinner.

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Yum?

The family enjoyed many dishes, including sautéed octopus.

.

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Seafood Delight

Crustaceans and fried Calamari, what's not to like?

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Pasta Pasta

Can't go to Italy without sampling the finest pasta on the planet.

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

You Can Never Have Too Much Pasta

Especially in Italy.

Teresa Giudice, Gelato, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Now We're Talking

Teresa Giudice knows that you can't go to Italy and not have gelato.

