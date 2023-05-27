Hailee Steinfeld Steps Out With Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye"

Timeout—is this Hollywood's newest celeb couple?

Well, we're going to need to review these photos because Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just stepped out together in New York City.

For the apparent date night at restaurant ABC Kitchen, the 26-year-old actress wore a stylish blazer paired with jeans, while the 27-year-old athlete sported a white T-shirt, matching sneakers and dark jeans.

While the pair has yet to comment on their relationship status, this sighting comes on the heels of speculation about Josh's breakup from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. And although both sides haven't confirmed the split, Brittany—a Pilates instructor—has seemingly deleted all photos of Josh from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the NFL player still has a few shout-outs to Brittany on his Instagram page, including a birthday message to her from April 2020. "I hope your day was amazing as you," he wrote alongside a series of photos with Brittany, "here's to 24 and more!"