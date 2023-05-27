Hailee Steinfeld Steps Out With Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Timeout—is this Hollywood's newest celeb couple?
Well, we're going to need to review these photos because Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just stepped out together in New York City.
For the apparent date night at restaurant ABC Kitchen, the 26-year-old actress wore a stylish blazer paired with jeans, while the 27-year-old athlete sported a white T-shirt, matching sneakers and dark jeans.
While the pair has yet to comment on their relationship status, this sighting comes on the heels of speculation about Josh's breakup from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. And although both sides haven't confirmed the split, Brittany—a Pilates instructor—has seemingly deleted all photos of Josh from her Instagram account.
Meanwhile, the NFL player still has a few shout-outs to Brittany on his Instagram page, including a birthday message to her from April 2020. "I hope your day was amazing as you," he wrote alongside a series of photos with Brittany, "here's to 24 and more!"
Josh also penned a sweet Instagram note to Brittany for her birthday in 2018. "T-Swift year [22]!!" Josh wrote, referencing Taylor Swift's hit song. "Thank you for being on this journey with me and putting up with me, I love you so much, you deserve it all!"
As for Hailey, she was previously linked to One Direction singer Niall Horan after they were spotted spending time together in 2018. However, by the end of that year, they'd called it quits.
"Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key," a source close to Hailee told E! News in Dec. 2018. "Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy."
"They really tried to make it work," the insider noted. "It definitely was 'young love.'"
E! News has reached out to reps for Hailee and Josh for comment on their relationship status but has not heard back.