What Happened to Natalee Holloway: Breaking Down Every Twist in the Frustrating Case

It may not be the definitive answer Natalee Holloway's parents have been waiting for, but it's something.
Joran van der Sloot, who was a suspect in their 18-year-old daughter's 2005 disappearance, is going to be temporarily extradited from Peru—where he's been serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of Stephany Flores—to Alabama to face extortion and wire fraud charges.
He's accused of manipulating Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, into paying him for information about her child's fate that he never provided. Now 35, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2010.
"It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off," Beth, who's been divorced from Natalee's dad Dave Holloway since 1993, told NBC News in response to the Van der Sloot update. "Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."
Each of the two counts Van der Sloot is charged with carries a possible 20-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, he's been locked up in Peru since 2010; Beth traveled to South America to confront him in jail that September, recalling years later that she found him "so pathetic."
"I almost saw him as this pathetic person," she said on Dr. Oz in 2017. "I didn't feel any hate."
Dave had previously expressed interest in making the trek as well, but in more recent years he concluded it would be "a waste of time."
"Beth, I don't blame her for going," he told E! News in 2021, "but she didn't get any answers, either...I would be wasting my time and effort doing the same."
Van der Sloot was arrested in Aruba early on during the course of the initial investigation into Natalee's disappearance but was never charged.
Scroll on for all the twists and turns the case has taken since the night Natalee Holloway vanished: