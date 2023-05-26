Britney Spears Shares Update on Relationship With Mom Lynne After 3-Year Reunion

It looks like Britney Spears' relationship with her mom Lynne Spears is stronger than yesterday.
The singer, 41, gave an update on where they stand after their recent reunion in Southern California.
"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years," Britney wrote on Instagram May 25 alongside a childhood photo. "it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"
"And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time," she continued, "I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"
Britney concluded her note with another message to her mom. "Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!!" she wrote. "Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"
The mother-daughter duo had been estranged in recent years, with their relationship appearing to become even more tense around the time that the Grammy winner's 13-year conservatorship came to an end in Nov. 2021.
That same month, Britney accused her mom of coming up with the idea for the conservatorship, which her dad Jamie Spears later co-managed.
"Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" the "Gimme More" artist alleged in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life."
(Lynne, who split with Jamie in 2002, did not address the accusation at the time.)
The 68-year-old was among the Spears family members who were not invited to Britney and Sam Asghari's wedding in June 2022. However, she did comment on one of her daughter's wedding photos on Instagram.
"You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding!" Lynne wrote at the time. "And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"