Britney Spears Shares Update on Relationship With Mom Lynne After 3-Year Reunion

It looks like Britney Spears' relationship with her mom Lynne Spears is stronger than yesterday.

The singer, 41, gave an update on where they stand after their recent reunion in Southern California.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years," Britney wrote on Instagram May 25 alongside a childhood photo. "it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

"And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time," she continued, "I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"

Britney concluded her note with another message to her mom. "Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!!" she wrote. "Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

The mother-daughter duo had been estranged in recent years, with their relationship appearing to become even more tense around the time that the Grammy winner's 13-year conservatorship came to an end in Nov. 2021.