Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Denies Bugging Her Room

Britney Spears' dad is hitting back at claims that he bugged the singer's bedroom during her 13-year conservatorship.

The allegations first came to light in 2021's The New York Times Presents: "Controlling Britney Spears," in which a former member of Britney's security team alleged that Jamie monitored the pop star's phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom without her knowledge. At the time, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told the Times that the accusations "must be fully and aggressively investigated."

Now, in court documents filed on June 29 and obtained by E! News on July 1, attorneys for Jamie called those allegations "salacious and false."

"In fact, there are no documents regarding the alleged bugging or surveillance of Britney's bedroom, and this is because it never happened," read the filing, which also argued that Jamie's legal team have provided documents to Britney's attorney "showing that the assertions of Britney's counsel regarding the so-called 'spying operation' have no merit."

In a separate filing also submitted on June 29, Jamie's lawyers said "there was never any spying of Britney's bedroom."