Kelsea Ballerini Takes Chase Stokes to Her Hometown for Latest Relationship Milestone

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

It's a homecoming affair!

Country queen Kelsea Ballerini gave boyfriend Chase Stokes a taste of her Southern roots during a visit to Knoxville, Tenn.

Kelsea, 29, guided Chase, 30, through her beloved hometown on May 24 and documented their nostalgic trip down memory lane on her Instagram Stories.

Kelsea paid homage to her alma mater, Central High School, by showing off her school's Bobcats mascots. She also took snaps of a Dolly Parton mural and a menu from Knoxville's Litton's Market Restaurant & Bakery to share her favorite memories with him.

But it was the couple's clasped hands extra space that spoke volumes, as Kelsea and Chase strolled across the Bobcats' football field. And Kelsea couldn't help but reference Chase's character, John B., from Netflix's Outer Banks with the caption "BRINGITONHOMEJOHNB."

The couple's trip ended with Kelsea posing on the football field, with a simple shoutout: "go bobcats."

Kelsea and Chase, who first sparked romance rumors in January, have been sharing snippets of their romance on social media ever since.