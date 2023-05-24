Kelsea Ballerini Takes Chase Stokes to Her Hometown for Latest Relationship Milestone

It's a homecoming affair!
Country queen Kelsea Ballerini gave boyfriend Chase Stokes a taste of her Southern roots during a visit to Knoxville, Tenn.
Kelsea, 29, guided Chase, 30, through her beloved hometown on May 24 and documented their nostalgic trip down memory lane on her Instagram Stories.
Kelsea paid homage to her alma mater, Central High School, by showing off her school's Bobcats mascots. She also took snaps of a Dolly Parton mural and a menu from Knoxville's Litton's Market Restaurant & Bakery to share her favorite memories with him.
But it was the couple's clasped hands extra space that spoke volumes, as Kelsea and Chase strolled across the Bobcats' football field. And Kelsea couldn't help but reference Chase's character, John B., from Netflix's Outer Banks with the caption "BRINGITONHOMEJOHNB."
The couple's trip ended with Kelsea posing on the football field, with a simple shoutout: "go bobcats."
Kelsea and Chase, who first sparked romance rumors in January, have been sharing snippets of their romance on social media ever since.
Back in January, Chase posted a cozy photo of the pair from a Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium, California. And, in April, the couple's romance took a glamorous turn as they made their first red carpet appearance at the CMT Awards, which Kelsea was co-hosted alongside Kane Brown.
Their Instagram interactions have continued to be just as adorable. Chase's recent blurry selfie elicited a playful "you cute" from Kelsea, followed by his heartfelt comment on one of her posts, "I really [heart] u."
Their relationship actually began with a bold DM from Kelsea, who announced her breakup with husband Morgan Evans in August 2022.
In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February 2023, Kelsea said she had "never seen the show," referring to Outer Banks, ahead of their first meeting. "I just knew of him, and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in," she admitted. "His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"
