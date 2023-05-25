Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Inside Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss' Secret Vacation With Tom Schwartz

On part one of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion, Tom Schwartz spilled the beans on a Big Bear trip he took with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss before Ariana Madix discovered their affair.

By Brett Malec May 25, 2023 1:50 AMTags
TVReality TVCheatingBravoCouplesVanderpump RulesNBCUTom SchwartzTom SandovalAriana MadixRaquel Leviss
Watch: Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

Two months before Scandoval, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss enjoyed a romantic winter getaway.

Yes, you read that right. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars had a secret trip in January, which was revealed during part one of the Bravo series' explosive season 10 reunion on May 24.

After Tom Schwartz admitted to hooking up with his roommate Jo Wenberg, host Andy Cohen asked if the two ever went on double dates with Sandoval and Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back.

"The four of you went to Big Bear together!" Katie Maloney blurted out, to which her ex-husband Schwartz replied, "It was not a double date."

Madix response? "What was it, a f--k fest?"

Perhaps. Because Schwartz insisted it just a snowboarding trip with his BFF, Madix still wasn't buying it. "And why wasn't I invited then," she asked, "if there were other girls invited?"

Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy called out her intentions for joining the getaway, adding, "Raquel hates snowboarding."

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

And when Schwartz responded, "She didn't go snowboarding," Kennedy fired back with, "I know she didn't. She came to f--king f--k Tom."

Lala Kent got in the final jab: "To suck Sandoval's d--k."

The whole cast then proceeded to boo the Toms over their questionable getaway as Leviss watched the drama go down from her trailer. (Because her temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay mandated the two must stay 100 yards away from each other.)

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The Big Bear bombshell came after numerous other shocking revelations, including Sandoval confirming he and Leviss first had sex last August days after Madix's dog died. The TomTom co-owner tried to apologize to his former partner of nine years for cheating on her with her ex-BFF, but his efforts were futile.

"I'm sorry for doing the one thing I said I wouldn't do, and I did it in the worst way possible," he told her. "I love you and I apologize."

Madix's response? "He has victim-blamed me 100 percent of the way so I don't believe anything that just came out of his mouth," she coldly responded. "I think he's f--king full of s--t and he can f--k off."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading for more bombshells from the reunion.

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Vanderpump Rules' Explosive Reunion

2

Rita Wilson Addresses That Tense Cannes Photo With Tom Hanks

3

Two & a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Pic

Instagram
Raquel Leviss' Text to Ariana Madix About the Affair With Tom Sandoval

During a sit-down with host Andy Cohen, Ariana Madix revealed how Raquel Leviss contacted her after she found out about the former beauty queen's affair with Tom Sandoval.

"She texted me," she said. "It took her 48 whole hours to text me."

A screenshot of the convo showed Madix texted "You are DEAD TO ME," to which Leviss replied, "Ariana, I don't know what to say right now besides I really f--ked up and I am so so so sorry."

Madix ended the correspondence with "Shut the f--k up you f--king RAT" before blocking her ex-BFF.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Sandoval Claims His & Ariana Madix's Relationship Was a Front

According to Sandoval, his romance with Madix wasn't the TV magic fans often saw.

"Ariana and I kept our relationship pretty private for many years," the TomTom owner explained. "We had issues. I felt like I was her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming and I even talked to our showrunner. For us to be having these issues and keeping it from people, I just didn't think it was fair to the rest of the cast."

Cut to a never-before-seen flashback from September 2022 in which Sandoval tells a producer, "I feel guilty, people put themselves out there, man. It's not fair. I feel like it's important for us to, like, talk about this s--t and not pretend like it's all amazing."

Madix's response to his comments? "I feel like I always showed everything, from my point of view," she said during the reunion. "He's framing it now as something else. Because he has to, he's desperate."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Venomous Response to Tom Sandoval's Apology

Sandoval teared up addressing Ariana about his betrayal. "I'm sorry for doing the one thing I said I wouldn't do, and I did it in the worst way possible," he told his ex. "I love you and I apologize."

Naturally, that wasn't received well. "He has victim-blamed me 100 percent of the way so I don't believe anything that just came out of his mouth," Madix coldly responded. "I think he's f--king full of s--t and he can f--k off."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Where Raquel Leviss Was While Scheana Shay Filmed the Reunion

Noticeably absent from the group was Leviss, who was watching the entire reunion film from her trailer over 100 yards away from the set. As Andy explained, the 28-year-old was "not legally allowed to be in the same room as Scheana Shay due to the restraining order that she filed" after their alleged altercation.

Though Leviss didn't comment on any of the bombshell revelations as she watched the drama unfold on a TV monitor, she did deliver many eye rolls and animated reactions to her co-stars' digs.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
James Kennedy's Scene-Stealing One-Liners

Sure, all eyes were on Sandoval in the hot seat, but the true star was the outspoken, foul-mouthed James Kennedy, who delivered some epic one-liners while confronting his former pal.

When Cohen deemed the DJ as the "No. 1 guy" in the group following Sandoval's fall from grace, Kennedy quipped, "It's not hard to compete when I'm working with [Tom] Schwartz and a clown." Later, he labeled the Toms as "Tweedle Dee and Tweedle little d--k."

After Sandoval delivered his teary apology to Madix, Kennedy called him out too. "Pull yourself together, you're not at the Academy Awards," he said before mocking his crying. "F--king crocodile tears. P--sy."

And we'll never—we mean never—forget this legendary roasting of Sandoval: "You're a clown. And you know what? Your band sucks d--k. You're a nothing, you're a nobody. You're a loser and your bar is going down the drain, you backstabbing hoe."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Lala Kent Compares Tom Sandoval to Her Ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent gave her scathing take on Sandoval's cheating by comparing him to her scandal-plagued ex Randall Emmett.

Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett," she said. "He is absolutely terrifying, I couldn't get Randall to stay home, and then when s--t hit the fan, I couldn't get him the f--k out of the house. That is the f--king narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like this is a dangerous human being."

Though Madix seemed to agree, Lisa Vanderpump called Kent's comparisons "ridiculous." But Kent didn't care.

"I didn't ask for anyone else's opinion," Kent sharply replied to her former boss. "He was sleeping next to her, this was his life partner. If he could do that to her, there's something wrong with this person."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images, Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images
James Kennedy & Tom Sandoval's Near-Physical Fight

Possibly the most heated moment during part one was Kennedy and Sandoval's near-physical fight. Though Sandoval claimed the two weren't close prior to Scandoval, the DJ mourned the loss of their friendship.

"You've been a big bro, dude," Kennedy said. "It just goes to show how much a friend you never were. You've always been an opportunist."

But after the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner replied, "You f--ked Kristen [Doute] to get on the show," an enraged Kennedy rushed toward Sandoval, forcing Cohen to physically separate them to prevent a fight (and drop his cue cards in the process).

Once Kennedy was back in his seat, Sandoval fired back, "Get in my face again I will f--k you up, motherf--ker," causing Kennedy to once again get up and reply, "I will f--k you up so quickly."

After Cohen restrained Kennedy for a second time, he reprimanded the 31-year-old saying, "Stay in the f--king chair."

Kennedy then left set to cool down, but not without a parting message to Sandoval: "Pussy bitch. You're a worm with a mustache!" 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo, Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic
Andy Cohen Calls Out the Group of Cheaters

As the entire cast vilified Sandoval and Leviss for their months-long affair, Cohen brought up a good point that didn't sit too well with some of the castmembers.

"This is a group of cheaters," the Watch What Happens Live host interjected. "James, you slept with Kristen while she and Sandoval were still together. Ariana, you cheated with Sandoval while Tom was with Kristen. Schwartz, you made out with literally everyone when you were married to Katie. James and Lala, you guys had sex with each other despite already being in relationships with other people. No one in this group has clean hands except for Katie and LVP."

And, you know what, he's not wrong.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Tom Schwartz Confirms Hookup With His Roommate Jo Wenberg

At the beginning of season 10, Schwartz revealed a female friend of his, Jo Wenberg, had moved into his apartment following his divorce from Katie Maloney. While Schwartz declared they were never boyfriend and girlfriend, he did finally admit their relationship wasn't just platonic.

"It did evolve into a situationship or a friends with benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries," he shared, causing his ex-wife to cringe. "We were both coming out of long-term relationships and for a minute there we were each other's happy place."

Maloney's thoughts? "Jo is a creep."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz's Secret Trip Revealed

After Schwartz revealed his hookup, Cohen asked if he, Wenberg, Sandoval and Leviss ever went on double dates. But when he said no, he immediately got called out.

"The four of you went to Big Bear together!" Maloney yelled, to which he replied, "It was not a double date."

Madix chimed in, "What was it, a f--k fest?"

When Schwartz responded, "I was going snowboarding with Tom Sandoval," Madix clapped back, "And why wasn't I invited then if there were other girls invited?"

Kennedy claimed his ex-fiancée Leviss "hates snowboarding," adding, "She came to f--king f--k Tom."

Kent added, "To suck Sandoval's d--k."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Vanderpump Rules' Explosive Reunion

2

Rita Wilson Addresses That Tense Cannes Photo With Tom Hanks

3

Two & a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Pic

4

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Took Secret Vacation With Tom Schwartz

5

Tom Sandoval Claims He and Ariana Madix "Put on a Front" for Cameras