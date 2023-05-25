Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Inside Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss' Secret Vacation With Tom Schwartz

Two months before Scandoval, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss enjoyed a romantic winter getaway.
Yes, you read that right. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars had a secret trip in January, which was revealed during part one of the Bravo series' explosive season 10 reunion on May 24.
After Tom Schwartz admitted to hooking up with his roommate Jo Wenberg, host Andy Cohen asked if the two ever went on double dates with Sandoval and Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back.
"The four of you went to Big Bear together!" Katie Maloney blurted out, to which her ex-husband Schwartz replied, "It was not a double date."
Madix response? "What was it, a f--k fest?"
Perhaps. Because Schwartz insisted it just a snowboarding trip with his BFF, Madix still wasn't buying it. "And why wasn't I invited then," she asked, "if there were other girls invited?"
Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy called out her intentions for joining the getaway, adding, "Raquel hates snowboarding."
And when Schwartz responded, "She didn't go snowboarding," Kennedy fired back with, "I know she didn't. She came to f--king f--k Tom."
Lala Kent got in the final jab: "To suck Sandoval's d--k."
The whole cast then proceeded to boo the Toms over their questionable getaway as Leviss watched the drama go down from her trailer. (Because her temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay mandated the two must stay 100 yards away from each other.)
The Big Bear bombshell came after numerous other shocking revelations, including Sandoval confirming he and Leviss first had sex last August days after Madix's dog died. The TomTom co-owner tried to apologize to his former partner of nine years for cheating on her with her ex-BFF, but his efforts were futile.
"I'm sorry for doing the one thing I said I wouldn't do, and I did it in the worst way possible," he told her. "I love you and I apologize."
Madix's response? "He has victim-blamed me 100 percent of the way so I don't believe anything that just came out of his mouth," she coldly responded. "I think he's f--king full of s--t and he can f--k off."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading for more bombshells from the reunion.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)