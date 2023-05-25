Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Inside Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss' Secret Vacation With Tom Schwartz

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

Two months before Scandoval, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss enjoyed a romantic winter getaway.

Yes, you read that right. The Vanderpump Rules co-stars had a secret trip in January, which was revealed during part one of the Bravo series' explosive season 10 reunion on May 24.

After Tom Schwartz admitted to hooking up with his roommate Jo Wenberg, host Andy Cohen asked if the two ever went on double dates with Sandoval and Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back.

"The four of you went to Big Bear together!" Katie Maloney blurted out, to which her ex-husband Schwartz replied, "It was not a double date."

Madix response? "What was it, a f--k fest?"

Perhaps. Because Schwartz insisted it just a snowboarding trip with his BFF, Madix still wasn't buying it. "And why wasn't I invited then," she asked, "if there were other girls invited?"

Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy called out her intentions for joining the getaway, adding, "Raquel hates snowboarding."