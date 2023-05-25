How Drag Queen Icon Divine Inspired The Little Mermaid's Ursula

Watch : Halle Bailey Getting LOTS of Celebrity Love for The Little Mermaid

There's no conspira-sea here, The Little Mermaid's Ursula has a fabulous origin story.

The treacherous sea-witch—played by Melissa McCarthy in Disney's new live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic—is known for her over-the-top persona, dagger-sharp manicure and bold makeup. Think: Exaggerated eyebrows, overdrawn red lips and fanned-out lashes.

It turns out, the villain's trademark look was inspired by none other than drag queen legend Divine (née Harris Glenn Milstead).

"Pink Flamingos was on an endless loop at the Bijou [Theater] at CalArts when I was a student there," director Rob Minkoff, who worked as a character animator on the OG Little Mermaid, recalled to Vogue about the John Waters film. "Divine seemed like such a great, larger than life character."

Ursula was initially going to resemble Joan Collins, however, basing the character on Divine made much more sense. "It just seemed like a funny and quirky idea," Minkoff added, "to take [Ursula] and treat her more like a drag queen."