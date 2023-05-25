Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part One: Every Bombshell From the Explosive Scandoval Showdown

Watch : Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval: ALL Affair Details Ahead of VPR Reunion

There's no doubt that Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion was full of shocking Scandoval SUR-prises.

On the May 24 episode of the Bravo series' three-part reunion, Tom Sandoval came face-to-face with his co-stars for the first time since news of his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss came to light—and they did not go easy on him.

But before the TomTom co-owner's heated confrontations with James Kennedy, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent went down, host Andy Cohen sat down one-on-one with Sandoval, Leviss and his ex Ariana Madix for private interviews, a first time in VPR's 10-year history.

As the Watch What Happens Live host told Sandoval, "It kind of feels like you're the most hated man on television right now."

Perhaps true. After all, Madix admitted she never suspected her partner of nine years was cheating on her with her ex-BFF. "We all know men are trash, but I trust my girlfriends," she said. "So, for someone to be so ingratiated in my life, as my friend, how could someone be as close to me as she did?"

And while Leviss said she was preparing for the word—and hoping for the best—she actually sat out of the reunion. Kind of. After filing a restraining order against Scheana Shay, the former beauty queen was placed 100 yards away from the set.