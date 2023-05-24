Here's What Happened on Blake Shelton's Final Episode of The Voice

It's the end of an era for The Voice.
After 23 seasons as a coach on the NBC singing competition, Blake Shelton is officially saying goodbye. So did the "God's Country" singer—the most-winning coach in the TV show's 12-history with nine champs in total—take home one final win during the May 23 season finale?
Unfortunately for Blake, that's a no. But lucky for Team Niall Horan, the "Heaven" singer's mentee Gina Miles was crowned the season 23 winner.
Going into the finale performances, team Blake had an advantage with two performers left standing: NOIVAS and Grace West. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson cheered on her remaining performer D.Smooth as Chance the Rapper rooted for Sorelle and Niall applauded the now-winner, Gina.
Country singer Grace belted out renditions of new Voice coach Reba McEntire's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and Patsy Cline's "She's Got You" while NOIVAS rocked the house with Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" and Chris Stapleton's "Cold."
Trio of sisters Sorelle gave their own spin on Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. As for Gina, she sang, "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinéad O'Connor and Taylor Swift's "Style." But the classics didn't stop there as D.Smooth performed Bobby Caldwell's "What You Won't Do for Love" and Johnny Gill's "My, My, My."
Earlier this year, Blake shared insight into why he chose to hang up his hat as coach more than a decade after the show's inception.
"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," Blake said during a February interview with the TODAY show. "And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life."
As for what he thinks about his replacement Reba? There simply couldn't be a better fit.
"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," Shelton exclusively told E! News during the May 16 episode. "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."
