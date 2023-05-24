Here's What Happened on Blake Shelton's Final Episode of The Voice

Watch : Blake Shelton Trolls Adam Levine Amid Return to The Voice

It's the end of an era for The Voice.

After 23 seasons as a coach on the NBC singing competition, Blake Shelton is officially saying goodbye. So did the "God's Country" singer—the most-winning coach in the TV show's 12-history with nine champs in total—take home one final win during the May 23 season finale?

Unfortunately for Blake, that's a no. But lucky for Team Niall Horan, the "Heaven" singer's mentee Gina Miles was crowned the season 23 winner.

Going into the finale performances, team Blake had an advantage with two performers left standing: NOIVAS and Grace West. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson cheered on her remaining performer D.Smooth as Chance the Rapper rooted for Sorelle and Niall applauded the now-winner, Gina.

Country singer Grace belted out renditions of new Voice coach Reba McEntire's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" and Patsy Cline's "She's Got You" while NOIVAS rocked the house with Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" and Chris Stapleton's "Cold."