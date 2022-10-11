Find Out Which One Direction Alum Is Joining The Voice Season 23

Watch : John Legend Reveals How "The Voice" Contestants Inspire Him

Fresh faces are headed to the new season of The Voice, while others will be saying goodbye.

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly for season 23 of the NBC competition series. In addition to the casting announcement, Shelton—who's been a part of the series since its premiere in 2011—revealed that the upcoming season will be his last.

Having released two solo albums since rising to fame in the best-selling boy band One Direction, Horan expressed his excitement over joining the series, saying in a press release statement, "I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

Chance—who took home three Grammy Awards in 2017 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album—is just as "thrilled" about becoming a coach as his new co-star.

"I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience," he wrote in a statement. "Get ready for #teamchance."