Kim Kardashian Shares How Growing Up With Cameras Affects Her Kids

Watch : Kim Kardashian Explains "Chaos" of Parenting Four Kids

Kim Kardashian makes sure to always keep up with her children—both on and off camera.

The reality star recently shared how she fosters honest conversations with kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 4, who she shares with ex Kanye West.

"I'll talk to my kids about anything they want to ask me about," Kim said in a May 22 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. "I am so open and honest with my kids, I think that's the only way to be. It could be things they may not understand, and I'll wait to find the time to talk about it, but I think they grew up with the camera, and they grew up seeing that even as babies."

However, the 42-year-old notes, her children are starting to set boundaries with the spotlight. Most notably, North set her foot down last July, when she held up a sign reading "stop" to photographers at a Paris Fashion Week show.