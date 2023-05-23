Kim Kardashian Shares How Growing Up With Cameras Affects Her Kids

Kim Kardashian makes sure to always keep up with her children—both on and off camera.
The reality star recently shared how she fosters honest conversations with kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 4, who she shares with ex Kanye West.
"I'll talk to my kids about anything they want to ask me about," Kim said in a May 22 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. "I am so open and honest with my kids, I think that's the only way to be. It could be things they may not understand, and I'll wait to find the time to talk about it, but I think they grew up with the camera, and they grew up seeing that even as babies."
However, the 42-year-old notes, her children are starting to set boundaries with the spotlight. Most notably, North set her foot down last July, when she held up a sign reading "stop" to photographers at a Paris Fashion Week show.
Kim later explained in a July 7 tweet that North wanted the paparazzi to "just focus on the show" and not on her.
"It's not something they acknowledge a lot, but my daughter is really vocal and tell them when she doesn't want them around," the beauty mogul told host Jay Shetty on the podcast. "I love when they use their little voices. They also have such a normal life and such a different life away from all that."
It's also why Kim is grateful that her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's children are so close in age with their cousins.
"That's why I love that my sisters and I had babies at the same time," she added, "so we could be with each other and have these experiences together."