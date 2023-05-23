Exclusive

Tinx Shares the Self-Esteem Guidance She Wishes She Had Years Ago

TikTok's big sister Tinx encourages young women to have an "abundant mindset" in her book The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself.

By Marenah Dobin May 23, 2023 12:00 PMTags
ExclusivesShoppingE! Insider ShopInfluencerShop BooksCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider

We interviewed Tinx because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Your new favorite book has arrived. Tinx says The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself is "the book I really really needed when I was 19, 24, 28, and probably still need to read today sometimes. It is a guide book for self-esteem and all about how everyone should be dating and living from an abundant mindset."

"It is so important for everybody to know their worth when it comes to dating, but especially young women," the influencer shared for the My E!ssentials series. Tinx's mission is to encourage others to stop "chasing validation" and recognize their value.

Tinx shared, "My book is going to help you know your worth so you don't settle and you feel happier and dating is less stressful." Reading The Shift is the next best thing to getting advice from Tinx herself. If you're looking to shift your perspective, this book is a great step toward that goal.

read
Tinx's New Hot Sauce Dressing Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself by Tinx

Bring Tinx's guidance to your everyday life with her book The Shift.

$28
$25
Amazon
Free Trial
Audible
Free Trial
Kindle

If you want to do more Tinx-inspired shopping, you'll love her Rich Mom gift picks.

Trending Stories

1

Why Nick Jonas' Performance With Kelsea Ballerini Sent Him to Therapy

2

Thor Actor Ray Stevenson Dead at 58

3

Lupita Nyong'o Addresses Rumors of Past Romance With Janelle Monáe

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Why Nick Jonas' Performance With Kelsea Ballerini Sent Him to Therapy

2

Thor Actor Ray Stevenson Dead at 58

3

Lupita Nyong'o Addresses Rumors of Past Romance With Janelle Monáe

4

Prince Harry Loses High Court Challenge Over Paying for His Security

5

Ariana Madix Finally Dips Out of Her & Tom Sandoval's $2 Million Home