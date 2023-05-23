Tinx Shares the Self-Esteem Guidance She Wishes She Had Years Ago

We interviewed Tinx because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Your new favorite book has arrived. Tinx says The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself is "the book I really really needed when I was 19, 24, 28, and probably still need to read today sometimes. It is a guide book for self-esteem and all about how everyone should be dating and living from an abundant mindset."

"It is so important for everybody to know their worth when it comes to dating, but especially young women," the influencer shared for the My E!ssentials series. Tinx's mission is to encourage others to stop "chasing validation" and recognize their value.

Tinx shared, "My book is going to help you know your worth so you don't settle and you feel happier and dating is less stressful." Reading The Shift is the next best thing to getting advice from Tinx herself. If you're looking to shift your perspective, this book is a great step toward that goal.