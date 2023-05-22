Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in See-Through Glass Top at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julia Fox wowed at the Art of Elysium Paradis event during Cannes Film Festival 2023, wearing a bold glass chest piece and billowing skirt that ballooned onto the red carpet.

May 22, 2023
Julia Fox's latest fashion statement is as clear as crystal.

The Uncut Gems actress made sure all eyes were on her, as she freed the nipple in a see-through top at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

For the May 21 event, Julia rose to the occasion in an avant-garde gown that featured a sculptural glass chest piece, which consisted of a waterdrop-shaped torso and dainty neck straps. The bottom half of the design included a voluminous white skirt with a tiered balloon that poofed out and a floor-length train for added drama.

As for the finishing touches? No detail went unnoticed, as the 33-year-old paired the bold look with drop earrings, a glossy dark red lip and an effortlessly loose updo.

This isn't the first time Julia has worn a glass-like breastplate either. She took New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a crystal-like top and mermaid-tail skirt at the Parsons MFA Student Fashion Show on Sept. 13.

The Puppet star previously shared insight into her risk-taking fashion, explaining that it just comes naturally.

"I'm very instinctual," Julia exclusively told E! News last September. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

She continued, "I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself, and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."

There's no denying Julia's fierce style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Below, relive her most daring looks on and off the red carpet. (And for more inspo, click here to see all of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 fashion.)

Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

