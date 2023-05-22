Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in See-Through Glass Top at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julia Fox's latest fashion statement is as clear as crystal.
The Uncut Gems actress made sure all eyes were on her, as she freed the nipple in a see-through top at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
For the May 21 event, Julia rose to the occasion in an avant-garde gown that featured a sculptural glass chest piece, which consisted of a waterdrop-shaped torso and dainty neck straps. The bottom half of the design included a voluminous white skirt with a tiered balloon that poofed out and a floor-length train for added drama.
As for the finishing touches? No detail went unnoticed, as the 33-year-old paired the bold look with drop earrings, a glossy dark red lip and an effortlessly loose updo.
This isn't the first time Julia has worn a glass-like breastplate either. She took New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a crystal-like top and mermaid-tail skirt at the Parsons MFA Student Fashion Show on Sept. 13.
The Puppet star previously shared insight into her risk-taking fashion, explaining that it just comes naturally.
"I'm very instinctual," Julia exclusively told E! News last September. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."
She continued, "I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself, and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."
There's no denying Julia's fierce style isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Below, relive her most daring looks on and off the red carpet. (And for more inspo, click here to see all of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 fashion.)