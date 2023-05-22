Julia Fox Frees the Nipple in See-Through Glass Top at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Watch : Cannes 2023: Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and More Shine!

Julia Fox's latest fashion statement is as clear as crystal.

The Uncut Gems actress made sure all eyes were on her, as she freed the nipple in a see-through top at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

For the May 21 event, Julia rose to the occasion in an avant-garde gown that featured a sculptural glass chest piece, which consisted of a waterdrop-shaped torso and dainty neck straps. The bottom half of the design included a voluminous white skirt with a tiered balloon that poofed out and a floor-length train for added drama.

As for the finishing touches? No detail went unnoticed, as the 33-year-old paired the bold look with drop earrings, a glossy dark red lip and an effortlessly loose updo.

This isn't the first time Julia has worn a glass-like breastplate either. She took New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a crystal-like top and mermaid-tail skirt at the Parsons MFA Student Fashion Show on Sept. 13.