Julia Fox Reveals the Story Behind the Machete Attack on Her Birkin Bag

Julia Fox is ready to let the cat out of the bag about the details surrounding her wounded Hermès Birkin bag.
The Uncut Gems actress revealed in an October TikTok that her beloved designer accessory was attacked by a machete, but she left major elements of the story a mystery. That is, until now.
Speaking to E! News at the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition on Nov. 15, Julia offered more insight into what happened to her prized possession.
"I got in a fight with a loved one," she told E! at the New York City event, "and I don't want to snitch because we're still friends."
As she put it, "Sometimes you fight with your fam."
And while Julia remained tight-lipped about who took a knife to her bag, she admitted that there was a reason for it, adding, "I deserved it, let's put it that way."
The model previously showcased the battle scars of her Birkin, telling her TikTok followers on Oct. 19, "I love her, but she's been through a lot. That's a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete."
In the short video, Julia shared close-up shots of the Hermès design and the areas it had been sliced, including near the handles and on one of the sides. She told her fans that she was "holding onto this Birkin for my life."
Of course, the 32-year-old's Birkin isn't her only fashion treasure. She stepped out in style to celebrate the late Thierry Mugler wearing a deconstructed cropped blazer with daring bustier cutouts and a low-waisted asymmetrical skirt.
"I'm very instinctual," Julia told E! News in September about her bold fashion. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."
She added, "I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself, and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet. If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."