Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence is a lady in red!
On May 21, the Oscar winner turned heads at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a scarlet, sleeveless Dior gown with a cinched waist, ruffled neckline, a sole and a long train. As for her footwear, the actress, a longtime brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house, opted to stay comfy, sporting a pair of black flip flops.
Jennifer, 32, showcased her ultra-glamorous look at the red carpet premieres of the film Anatomy of a Fall and of the documentary Bread and Roses, the latter of which she co-produced.
This was not the only style the Hunger Games star showcased at Cannes. The same day, Jennifer attended a photo call for her documentary, wearing a short sleeve, light gray, knitted sheath Dior dress with a V-shaped backline.
Bread and Roses, directed by Sahra Mani, focuses on three Afghan women following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
"My heart was beating so fast watching these women defy the Taliban," Jennifer told the BBC. "You don't see this side of the story, women fighting back, in the news every day and it's an important part of our film, and the stories of these women. They currently have no autonomy within their country. It is so important for them to be given the opportunity to document their own story, in their own way."
The actress added that the project "was born out of emotion and necessity."
The 2023 Cannes Film Festival began last week. Other celebs spotted at the event in recent days include Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek and Natalie Portman—who also showcased a red hot style.
See pics of stars at Cannes below: