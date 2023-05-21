Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Wishes She Took Adele's Advice About This Film

Jennifer Lawrence is a lady in red!

On May 21, the Oscar winner turned heads at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a scarlet, sleeveless Dior gown with a cinched waist, ruffled neckline, a sole and a long train. As for her footwear, the actress, a longtime brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house, opted to stay comfy, sporting a pair of black flip flops.

Jennifer, 32, showcased her ultra-glamorous look at the red carpet premieres of the film Anatomy of a Fall and of the documentary Bread and Roses, the latter of which she co-produced.

This was not the only style the Hunger Games star showcased at Cannes. The same day, Jennifer attended a photo call for her documentary, wearing a short sleeve, light gray, knitted sheath Dior dress with a V-shaped backline.

Bread and Roses, directed by Sahra Mani, focuses on three Afghan women following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.