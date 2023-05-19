You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé and Jay-Z's London Photo Diary

Beyoncé and Jay-Z showcased their time in London amid the "Break My Soul" artist's Renaissance Tour. The pics included a Ferris wheel, floral arrangements and the couple posing in an elevator.

Beyoncé once again proved who runs the world.

Ahead of her Renaissance Tour shows in London, the "Break My Soul" singer gave fans a glimpse of her and husband Jay-Z out in the U.K. capital by sharing a carousel of snapshots on social media.

The first picture in the May 19 post showcased a monochromatic Beyoncé wearing a brown blazer, sitting in a brown chair in a room with curtains of the same color, as she flashes her barefoot while holding her matching brown heel. The Grammy winner also posed in front of a bar in her matching blazer two-piece suit with her long, honey-blonde hair loosely framing her face.

And along with snaps of a flower bouquet and Beyoncé making a kissy face in front of a Ferris wheel off in the distance, the singer and Jay-Z—who are parents to Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—posed in an elevator together with the rapper holding a cup of tea, sporting a black beanie with a matching shirt and jacket over tan slacks.

The photos come days after the 41-year-old kicked off her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10.

The pop star lit up the stage in an array of different looks including a metallic ash catsuit by Alexander McQueen and headed back to her Destiny's Child roots in sheer cargo pants and a long-sleeve top with a silver chrome breastplate.

As for a special audience guest? None other than Blue Ivy who joined Jay Z, 53, to cheer on her mom from a VIP viewing area at the Friends Arena.

The Renaissance World Tour marks Beyoncé's first solo tour in more than six years, with her last tour being 2016's The Formation World Tour. 

Click here to see all of Beyoncé's best looks so far on her Renaissance World Tour.

