You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé and Jay-Z's London Photo Diary

Beyoncé once again proved who runs the world.

Ahead of her Renaissance Tour shows in London, the "Break My Soul" singer gave fans a glimpse of her and husband Jay-Z out in the U.K. capital by sharing a carousel of snapshots on social media.

The first picture in the May 19 post showcased a monochromatic Beyoncé wearing a brown blazer, sitting in a brown chair in a room with curtains of the same color, as she flashes her barefoot while holding her matching brown heel. The Grammy winner also posed in front of a bar in her matching blazer two-piece suit with her long, honey-blonde hair loosely framing her face.

And along with snaps of a flower bouquet and Beyoncé making a kissy face in front of a Ferris wheel off in the distance, the singer and Jay-Z—who are parents to Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir—posed in an elevator together with the rapper holding a cup of tea, sporting a black beanie with a matching shirt and jacket over tan slacks.

The photos come days after the 41-year-old kicked off her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10.