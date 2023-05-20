Why Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and Scheana Shay's Bond Over Motherhood Is as Good as Gold

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are more than happy to raise some sippy cups high nowadays.
While the Vanderpump Rules stars have become close friends over the years, their bond was made even deeper when the two became moms just one month apart. Lala gave birth to daughter Ocean (whose dad is her ex Randall Emmett) in March 2021, while Scheana welcomed daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies the following month.
And as for how life has been like as moms to 2-year-old best friends?
"So fun," Scheana exclusively told E! News earlier this month, while promoting their new Uber One commercial. "I swear we watch these kids learn something new, say something new. I go away for work trip for two days and I come home and I'm like, 'When did you grow up?' I just FaceTimed with you yesterday."
As the "Good as Gold" singer explained, "It's so fun to just watch them learn and figure out life and especially when they do it together and they play off each other. Ocean does something, Summer will copy. Summer does something, Ocean will copy, like it's just so adorable."
And Lala couldn't agree more, noting that their girls have such "a cute friendship."
"I love Scheana and her family, but the biggest reason for purchasing the home in Palm Springs next to her is because our kids are so obsessed with one another," she shared, adding that she can relate to her friend sentiment about their growth. "When I go away and return, I feel like Ocean has grown up even more and it's really difficult because Scheana and I are working moms."
"There are times we have to travel or we have to go film," Lala continued. "And it's like, ‘How did I miss you going from sort of, being able to say words to like a day later, you saying the word perfectly?' It's going by way too quickly."
But Summer and Ocean aren't the only babies to have playdates in the VPR universe. Series alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright—who share 2-year-old son Cruz— are also a couple Lala and Scheana may just hang out with the most.
"We go over to Jax and Brittany's house a lot and we do family Disney days," Lala shared. "We've really conquered the art of scheduling. We have a group chat between me, Scheana and Brittany and I think that's because of the kids."
But for Lala and Scheana, it's more than just fun and games for their girls, as they've become practically inseparable—much like their moms.
"I love that Summer and Ocean especially are pretty much on the same schedule, like they'll nap at the same time, they go to bed around the same time and if we both keep them up, they keep each other occupied," Scheana noted. "They've very much in sync. They're the closest thing to like twin sisters and I love it. It makes me not need to have another kid anytime soon."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)