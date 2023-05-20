Why Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and Scheana Shay's Bond Over Motherhood Is as Good as Gold

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Finale: Watch Every BOMBSHELL Moment

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are more than happy to raise some sippy cups high nowadays.

While the Vanderpump Rules stars have become close friends over the years, their bond was made even deeper when the two became moms just one month apart. Lala gave birth to daughter Ocean (whose dad is her ex Randall Emmett) in March 2021, while Scheana welcomed daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies the following month.

And as for how life has been like as moms to 2-year-old best friends?

"So fun," Scheana exclusively told E! News earlier this month, while promoting their new Uber One commercial. "I swear we watch these kids learn something new, say something new. I go away for work trip for two days and I come home and I'm like, 'When did you grow up?' I just FaceTimed with you yesterday."

As the "Good as Gold" singer explained, "It's so fun to just watch them learn and figure out life and especially when they do it together and they play off each other. Ocean does something, Summer will copy. Summer does something, Ocean will copy, like it's just so adorable."