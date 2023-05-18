Lori Vallow Case: Idaho Mom Indicted on New Murder Conspiracy Charge

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Lori Vallow is facing yet another murder charge in Arizona.

A week after she was convicted in Idaho of first-degree murder in the deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, the Idaho mom has been charged with conspiring to commit another murder, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona prosecutors are alleging that Lori and her late brother Alexander Cox planned to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of their niece Melani Boudreaux, in October 2019. At that time, Alexander—who died in December 2019 and was never indicted—shot at Brandon but missed.

Melani—who shares four children with Brandon, per Fox 10 Phoenix—filed for divorce in 2019, shortly before she moved away from Arizona and to Idaho in November. Brandon claimed Melani had begun to follow the same extreme religious teachings as Lori, he said in child custody-related court documents filed in Arizona and obtained by E! News in May 2023.