Lori Vallow Case: Idaho Mom Indicted on New Murder Conspiracy Charge

Lori Vallow is facing yet another murder charge in Arizona.
A week after she was convicted in Idaho of first-degree murder in the deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, the Idaho mom has been charged with conspiring to commit another murder, according to the Associated Press.
Arizona prosecutors are alleging that Lori and her late brother Alexander Cox planned to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of their niece Melani Boudreaux, in October 2019. At that time, Alexander—who died in December 2019 and was never indicted—shot at Brandon but missed.
Melani—who shares four children with Brandon, per Fox 10 Phoenix—filed for divorce in 2019, shortly before she moved away from Arizona and to Idaho in November. Brandon claimed Melani had begun to follow the same extreme religious teachings as Lori, he said in child custody-related court documents filed in Arizona and obtained by E! News in May 2023.
This is Lori's second ongoing murder case in Arizona as she is facing another trial that alleges she conspired with her brother to kill her fourth husband Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Alex in July 2019, according to NBC News.
Lori's religious beliefs recently came into question during her trial for the murders of Tylee and JJ. Prosecutors allege that Lori called her children zombies, and that she claimed to be a goddess who would herald in the Biblical apocalypse, according to NBC News.
Lori, who had pleaded not guilty and didn't testify during the trial, was convicted of killing Tylee and JJ, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell—the late first wife of her husband Chad Daybell—on May 12. Additionally, she was also found guilty of grand theft after collecting social security benefits that didn't belong to her.
As for Chad, prosecutors charged him with three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Tylee and JJ—whose bodies were found buried at his home in June 2020—and Tammy. He also facing three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and two counts of insurance fraud—all of which he has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial for.
