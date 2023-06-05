Princess Eugenie Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Another royal baby has arrived!
Princess Eugenie, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and the daughter of their uncle Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has given birth to her second child.
The 33-year-old welcomed a baby, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with husband Jack Brooksbank on May 30. The couple's new arrival joins big brother August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 2.
"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8:49 weighing 7.1 lbs," the royal wrote alongside photos of the newborn shared to Instagram June 5. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."
Eugenie's mother had recently dished about her new grandchild's impending arrival. "Well, we don't know what it is yet," Sarah told ¡HOLA! TV, Hello! magazine reported May 18. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."
Eugenie had announced her latest pregnancy in January. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the Princess of York wrote on Instagram alongside a rare photo of Jack's son, who is seen kissing her baby bump. Buckingham Palace added that August "is very much looking forward to being a big brother."
Then in April, Eugenie offered fans another look at her and Jack's son with a sweet Instagram photo of the child spending time in London Zoo with her sister Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 20 months.
Eugenie and Jack married in a televised royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. The couple got engaged while vacationing in Nicaragua the previous January. The two met through mutual friends during a ski trip to Switzerland in 2010.
Eugenie and Jack have often been spotted at royal family events, most recently at her uncle King Charles III's coronation festivities in London in early May. The princess showcased her baby bump in a dark purple Fendi dress, paired with a dark coat and purple hat, as she and Jack joined the royal family at the main ceremony in Westminster Abbey. There, she also reunited with Harry, who had traveled back to London from California for the event.
The following day, wearing a white, black-trimmed, full-length Gabriela Hearst dress, Eugenie attended a street fair celebrating the coronation in Buckinghamshire, England with Beatrice. Hours later, Eugenie joined the rest of the royal family again, sans Harry, at the official Coronation Concert at Windsor.
"The concert was such a special way to the end the day," Eugenie wrote on Instagram May 9. "What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation"