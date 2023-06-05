Princess Eugenie Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Watch : Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby No. 2!

Another royal baby has arrived!

Princess Eugenie, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and the daughter of their uncle Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has given birth to her second child.

The 33-year-old welcomed a baby, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with husband Jack Brooksbank on May 30. The couple's new arrival joins big brother August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 2.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8:49 weighing 7.1 lbs," the royal wrote alongside photos of the newborn shared to Instagram June 5. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Eugenie's mother had recently dished about her new grandchild's impending arrival. "Well, we don't know what it is yet," Sarah told ¡HOLA! TV, Hello! magazine reported May 18. "But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."

Eugenie had announced her latest pregnancy in January. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the Princess of York wrote on Instagram alongside a rare photo of Jack's son, who is seen kissing her baby bump. Buckingham Palace added that August "is very much looking forward to being a big brother."