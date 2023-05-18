Exclusive

John Stamos Shares the Heart-Melting Fatherhood Advice Bob Saget Gave Him About Son Billy

In an exclusive interview with E! News, John Stamos shared the words of wisdom he received from Full House co-star Bob Saget about fatherhood before the comedian's death in 2022.

By Gabrielle Chung May 18, 2023
John Stamos is full of warm memories about the late Bob Saget.

The Full House alum exclusively shared with E! News one of the sweet pieces of fatherhood advice he received from the comedian shortly after welcoming son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh in 2018. At the time, Stamos remembered, he was worried that he "wasn't as close" to his baby boy as expected, prompting Saget to come in with some words of wisdom.

"My whole life I wanted to a kid. How come I don't feel connected?" the actor recalled asking his longtime friend, while attending the Best Buddies 6th Annual Celebration of Mothers event on May 13. "He said, 'Wait until the first time he laughs at you.'"

And Saget was right on the nose, according to Stamos, who said he and Billy, now 5, have been "best buddies" ever since. 

He added the stand-up comic, who died in 2022 at age 65, "I wish he was around to just see how funny my son is turning out to be."

With Stamos' 60th birthday coming up this August, the star was also reminded of the giant party he had thrown for Saget years ago to mark his co-star's milestone age. Sharing that he spent about $60,000 for the extravagant event, Stamos recalled telling Saget then, "I said, 'When I turn 60, you better!'"

"He owed me one," Stamos quipped. "But just his friendship is my birthday present."

Saget would've turned 67 this year on May 17.

Stamos marked his late friend's birthday last year with a heartfelt Instagram tribute with a quote from Jack Lemmon, reading, "Death ends a life, not a relationship."

He added, "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."

