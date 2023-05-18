John Stamos Shares the Heart-Melting Fatherhood Advice Bob Saget Gave Him About Son Billy

Watch : How John Stamos Pays Tribute to Bob Saget in Big Shot

John Stamos is full of warm memories about the late Bob Saget.

The Full House alum exclusively shared with E! News one of the sweet pieces of fatherhood advice he received from the comedian shortly after welcoming son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh in 2018. At the time, Stamos remembered, he was worried that he "wasn't as close" to his baby boy as expected, prompting Saget to come in with some words of wisdom.

"My whole life I wanted to a kid. How come I don't feel connected?" the actor recalled asking his longtime friend, while attending the Best Buddies 6th Annual Celebration of Mothers event on May 13. "He said, 'Wait until the first time he laughs at you.'"

And Saget was right on the nose, according to Stamos, who said he and Billy, now 5, have been "best buddies" ever since.

He added the stand-up comic, who died in 2022 at age 65, "I wish he was around to just see how funny my son is turning out to be."