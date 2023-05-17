Allow Zendaya and Tom Holland to Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling With Their Romantic Trip to Italy

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted enjoying another romantic date, packing on the PDA during a dreamy boat ride in Italy.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking to their love to even more romantic heights.
 
The two were recently seen enjoying a boat ride while out together in Venice, Italy on May 15. For their daytime outing, the Dune actress, 26, wore an all-black ensemble, while the Cherry actor, also 26, rocked a denim shirt paired with dark-colored jeans.
 
During their excursion, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars showcased their affection for one another, as the couple was seen hugging and placing their arms around each other. Not to mention, Zendaya appeared to also give Tom a kiss on the cheek as they stood together on the dock.
 
But the Euphoria star's time in Italy isn't just about love, considering she also dazzled on the red carpet at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event alongside Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra the following day.
 
Zendaya's most recent outing with Tom comes just weeks after the couple—who were first photographed kissing in July 2021enjoyed a courtside date night, watching the Los Angeles Lakers go up against the Golden State Warriors.

As for their golden trip to Italy, keep reading to see the couple's noteworthy pics.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
That's Amore

The Euphoria actress and the Onward star were spotted embracing each other while on the dock.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
All Aboard

The two were among the few that were seen climbing aboard the boat for a magical trip.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Sightseeing for Two

The pair were photographed enjoying their ride out on the water, as Zendaya was seen taking in the view.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Cuddled Up

The Spider-Man stars were seen sitting by side-by-side during their excursion, with Tom's arm around wrapped around his girlfriend.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Pure Euphoria

The Greatest Showman actress was smiling ear-to-ear while chatting with Tom.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Three's Company

The duo weren't the only ones that went along for their boat ride, as Zendaya cradled her beloved puppy, Noon.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
A Shoulder to Lean On

The Malcolm & Marie star was seen with her arm draped around her boyfriend as they stood on the dock.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Moment of Magic

The two were seen engrossed in conversation as they sat together at the back of the small boat.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
A Ride to Remember

The couple was seen looking out into the water during their quick ride.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Close Companions

Tom is seen snapping a pic of Zendaya and her best buddy during the trio's trip.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Not Ones to Let Go

The duo held hands while standing side-by-side.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Hitting Their Stride

The actors were photographed walking hand-in-hand while on the dock.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Leaning Into Love

Zendaya appeared to lean in to give Tom a quick kiss on the cheek as they stood together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Stargazing

At one point, the couple was seen gazing into each other's eyes as they held hands.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Time for Two

Zendaya was seen chatting it up with Tom as they took in the sights.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Sailing Away

Tom and Zendaya appeared as close as ever during their smooth-sailing time out on the water.

