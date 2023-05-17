Allow Zendaya and Tom Holland to Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling With Their Romantic Trip to Italy

Watch : Zendaya and Tom Holland's NBA Date Is a Slam Dunk

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking to their love to even more romantic heights.



The two were recently seen enjoying a boat ride while out together in Venice, Italy on May 15. For their daytime outing, the Dune actress, 26, wore an all-black ensemble, while the Cherry actor, also 26, rocked a denim shirt paired with dark-colored jeans.



During their excursion, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars showcased their affection for one another, as the couple was seen hugging and placing their arms around each other. Not to mention, Zendaya appeared to also give Tom a kiss on the cheek as they stood together on the dock.



But the Euphoria star's time in Italy isn't just about love, considering she also dazzled on the red carpet at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event alongside Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra the following day.



Zendaya's most recent outing with Tom comes just weeks after the couple—who were first photographed kissing in July 2021—enjoyed a courtside date night, watching the Los Angeles Lakers go up against the Golden State Warriors.