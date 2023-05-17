One Direction's Liam Payne Shares He's More Than 100 Days Sober

Watch : One Direction 411 with Liam Payne

Liam Payne just reached a major milestone.

The One Direction alum recently shared he's more than 100 days sober.

"I feel amazing," he told iFL TV at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight in London on May 13. "I feel really, really good, and support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. So, I'm super happy."

Liam, 29, has spoken about his sobriety journey before.

"It was only until I saw myself after that I was like, 'All right, I need to fix myself,'" he recalled on a June 2021 episode of The Diary of a CEO, in which he said he was more than one month sober at the time. "It was like a few pictures of me on a boat and I'm all, like, bloated out, and I call it pills-and-booze face….My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. And I just didn't like myself very much, so then I made a change."