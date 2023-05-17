One Direction's Liam Payne Shares He's More Than 100 Days Sober

Liam Payne just reached a major milestone.
The One Direction alum recently shared he's more than 100 days sober.
"I feel amazing," he told iFL TV at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight in London on May 13. "I feel really, really good, and support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. So, I'm super happy."
Liam, 29, has spoken about his sobriety journey before.
"It was only until I saw myself after that I was like, 'All right, I need to fix myself,'" he recalled on a June 2021 episode of The Diary of a CEO, in which he said he was more than one month sober at the time. "It was like a few pictures of me on a boat and I'm all, like, bloated out, and I call it pills-and-booze face….My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. And I just didn't like myself very much, so then I made a change."
However, the "Bedroom Floor" singer noted his battle with alcohol had started years prior.
"The problem we had in the band—and I don't blame anybody for this. I don't want to seem like I'm whining or moaning, 'Oh my god, look at my life' whatever. But it feels to me like, when we were in the band, the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to just lock us in a room. And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar," Liam continued. "So at a certain point, I thought, 'Well, I'm going to have a party for one,' and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life."
He added, "And then you look back how long you've been drinking for, you're like, ‘Jesus Christ, that's a long time,' even for someone as young as I was. It was wild."
Now, Liam is looking towards the future—which he said includes new music.
"I've been making an album for a change, which is quite fun," he told iFL TV. "It's been good. So, I'm excited to bring it out, and I definitely want to tour, which is usual. Because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kinda over it for a little bit. But I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans and get about it. It's gonna be fun."