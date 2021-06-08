Liam Payne Details “Really Severe” Mental Health and Sobriety Struggles While in One Direction

Watch : Liam Payne & Maya Henry Split Less Than a Year After Engagement

Liam Payne is getting candid about hitting "rock bottom" while in One Direction.

The singer, 27, opened up on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Sunday, June 6, about experiencing suicidal ideation and alcohol issues during his time in the British boy band, which took a hiatus in 2015.

Liam shared, "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it."

Host Stephen Bartlett asked if his mental health challenges included suicidal ideation, and Liam said, "Yeah. There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. And it was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that, I was like 'Right, I need to fix myself.'"

He recalled seeing unflattering pictures of himself on a boat, saying, "I was all bloated out... I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. I just didn't like myself very much and then I made a change."