Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Are Married One Month After Announcing Engagement

Watch : Justin Long Shares ROMANTIC Story Behind Kate Bosworth Proposal

He's just that into her.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are officially married, he shared on the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short.

The Live Free or Die Hard actor revealed his new status as husband while recalling his time in Bulgaria, where the couple filmed the movie Barbarian.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he told guest Kyra Sedgwick. "She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with…set visits. I like to separating the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

The 44-year-old added, "It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best." (In addition to Barbarian, both Justin and Kate starred in the 2022 film House of Darkness.)

Kate, 40, also seemed to confirm the nuptials by giving a glimpse of her apparent wedding band, worn with her engagement ring, during an Amazon Live video with Justin on May 15.