Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Are Married One Month After Announcing Engagement

He's just that into her.
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are officially married, he shared on the May 9 episode of his podcast Life is Short.
The Live Free or Die Hard actor revealed his new status as husband while recalling his time in Bulgaria, where the couple filmed the movie Barbarian.
"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he told guest Kyra Sedgwick. "She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with…set visits. I like to separating the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."
The 44-year-old added, "It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best." (In addition to Barbarian, both Justin and Kate starred in the 2022 film House of Darkness.)
Kate, 40, also seemed to confirm the nuptials by giving a glimpse of her apparent wedding band, worn with her engagement ring, during an Amazon Live video with Justin on May 15.
It was just last month that Justin confirmed that the pair had gotten engaged, after sparking romance rumors back in January 2022.
"She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions," he wrote on Instagram April 4, alongside a photo of Kate's massive engagement ring. "I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep. I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come."
At the time, Kate also celebrated the engagement with a few quips referencing their past movie roles. "These things are funny to announce," she wrote on Instagram. "How to do this right? He's going the distance? I've got a Blue Crush? He's just THAT into me? I've won a date with…??? Ok you get it!"
Of course, the actress also got real in her post about how her love brings her "endless peace and radical wonder."
As for the proposal? It was the most "romantic and honest and loving" gesture for Kate, she said during an appearance on his podcast April 4.
"It was a moment where it just felt so organic," Justin recalled, "and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through—a real life change—and so it came out in a very organic way."
Kate was previously married to Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021, whereas Justin once dated Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried.