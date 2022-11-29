Justin Long Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship With Kate Bosworth

Watch : Justin Long Reveals He Calls GF Kate Bosworth By a Different Name

Justin Long has his own name for his girlfriend Kate Bosworth.

The Christmas with the Campbells star sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Nov. 28 to talk about his relationship with the Blue Crush star. The actor, 44, began to tell the hosts how his Thanksgiving with Kate, 39, was—except he didn't call her Kate—he called her Catherine.

Jenna quickly caught on, saying, "Oh, I thought she was Kate!" Hoda added, "Why do we all call her Kate?"

"Yeah, it's a little more personal. Even though it's longer and a pain in the ass to say," he said on the Nov. 28 episode of Today. He also explained that it's nice to call her by her full name when the rest of the world knows her as Kate.

But the hosts still wanted to know how his Thanksgiving was, noting that Kate, er, Catherine shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram. She shared a series of snapshots from their day, captioning it, "HAPPY THANKSGIVING. So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong…you make life so much fun. xx."