Lisa Rinna Reacts to Andy Cohen’s Claims About Her Real Housewives Exit

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals Lisa Rinna QUIT RHOBH After Reunion

Lisa Rinna's lips might be legendary, but Andy Cohen will never gloss over the tea.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared the story behind Lisa's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons in his newly released book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. In it, Andy detailed how the Bravo star had quit after filming the season 12 reunion episode with a late night text, but then allegedly changed her mind. In the end, Andy wrote, he thought that Lisa "should go on pause but absolutely come back."

"Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point," the 54-year-old continued in his book, "and taking a breath away could do everyone good."

He added in the epilogue, "We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause)".

The revelation shook the Housewives fandom, including SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live co-hosts Mariah, Rachel and Lauren Smith, who called Lisa's exit "chaotic" when Andy appeared on their radio show on May 11.