Lisa Rinna Reacts to Andy Cohen’s Claims About Her Real Housewives Exit

Lisa Rinna's lips might be legendary, but Andy Cohen will never gloss over the tea.
The Watch What Happens Live host shared the story behind Lisa's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons in his newly released book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. In it, Andy detailed how the Bravo star had quit after filming the season 12 reunion episode with a late night text, but then allegedly changed her mind. In the end, Andy wrote, he thought that Lisa "should go on pause but absolutely come back."
"Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point," the 54-year-old continued in his book, "and taking a breath away could do everyone good."
He added in the epilogue, "We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause)".
The revelation shook the Housewives fandom, including SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live co-hosts Mariah, Rachel and Lauren Smith, who called Lisa's exit "chaotic" when Andy appeared on their radio show on May 11.
"That was wild to me because I had understood the narrative as her having been fired," Lauren told Andy, "and I was mind-blown when she texted immediately that night after the reunion being like, 'I'm out.' But then, it was like, ‘Actually, no I'm not.' And then, it's like, ‘Well, now you're on pause.'"
Mariah added that Lisa must've "immediately regretted" quitting the show.
So, what is Lisa's take on the situation? A rep for the Days of Our Lives alum told E! News on May 12 that the actress is "not 'on pause'" for RHOBH.
"There was never any discussion with anyone about that concept," the rep said. "Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it."
Back in January, Lisa announced her departure from the series and shared her anticipation for the next chapter in her life.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the 59-year-old said in a statement to E! News at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
E! News has reached out to Andy's rep and Bravo for additional comments but hasn't heard back.
The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up is out now.